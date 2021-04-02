Congregation calls new minister of music

Conrad was born in Forsyth County and reared in the Moravian Church. While studying to be a teacher at Appalachian State University, he met Donna. After graduation, the couple married and settled in Lenoir. Conrad taught band in Yancey County, while Donna taught in Lenoir. It was during the daily hour-long commute to Burnsville that Conrad first began sensing a call into music ministry.

Conrad said that one morning while driving to work, he took a detour along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“I would pray and sing, and that kind of thing while driving,” Conrad recalled. “On this particular morning, I felt a pull on my heart. I knew the Lord was wanting to speak to me, but I wasn’t sure what he was wanting to say.”

Conrad pulled over at one of the overlooks and got out of the car.

“It was a bitterly cold day,” he said. “But I just stood there on the side of the overlook, and I yelled out, ‘OK, Lord, whatever you want me to do, I will do it.’”

At that point, Conrad said he didn’t yet have any clear idea of what direction his life would take, but he still feels that the moment began preparing him for a life of vocational ministry.