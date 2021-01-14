Congregation calls new pastor

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Wilkies Grove Baptist Church here called the Rev. Thurman Roe to be its new senior pastor on Sunday, Dec. 27.

A longtime member of Wilkies Grove, Roe has been serving as the church’s interim pastor since the retirement of the Rev. Kenneth Bryant at the end of 2019. For nearly 15 years, Roe served in various capacities at the church, including as deacon and youth leader, before leaving his job at MDI in 2015 to accept a full-time position as the church’s associate pastor.

“I had been at MDI for 29 years,” Roe said. “I stepped away from a full-time job with benefits and a good retirement for the associate position, but it’s what the Lord wanted. It was a step of faith, but it was exactly what I needed to do.”

Roe said taking on the pastorate of a church where he has been a longtime member comes with unique challenges and opportunities.

“You’re close to the people,” Roe said. “You wonder about do they see you as Thurman or do they see you as Pastor Thurman?”

He noted that being close to his people can be an important benefit to his ministry.