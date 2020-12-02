Congregation flourishes despite pandemic, loss of building

In 2013, things were looking pretty bleak for Grandview Baptist Church.
The congregation, which had been averaging 30 to 50 members on Sundays, was more than $300,000 in debt on the gym and family life center it had built several years earlier. Unable to continue making payments, Grandview had entered the foreclosure process.
That was when an anonymous donor stepped in, paying off the debt hours before the church was due to lose its building. At the time, Grandview's pastor, the Rev. John Whisnant, said he couldn’t imagine how the church would have gone forward without it.
Four years later, Whisnant’s nightmare scenario became the church’s new reality. In 2017, Grandview finally lost the property when it was unable to continue repaying the anonymous benefactor from four years earlier.
The former Grandview property on N.C. 126 in Morganton is now owned by Nebo Crossing Church in McDowell County, who has it listed for sale. According to the Rev. Bob Ritter, Nebo Crossing’s senior pastor, the church uses it for student ministry events and as an extra gym for Nebo Crossing Academy’s athletic programs.
Since losing the building, Grandview has continued to move forward, meeting in the WCIS radio station lobby on N.C. 126 near Lake James. In addition to a new location, the church also has adopted a new name and a new vision for ministry. Now known as New Perspective Community Church, Whisnant said that the last three years have been liberating, allowing the congregation to learn to refocus on what church is really supposed to be about.
“I’m not saying it hasn’t been hard,” Whisnant said. “I was bitter for a long time, but the Lord has been faithful every step of the way.”
Name's meaning
According to Whisnant, the church’s new name reflects the new outlook the last several years have given them. New Perspective has learned to refocus on what it really means to be a church.
“We went for so long fighting a financial battle,” he explained. “When we were finally able to get out from under that, we found a lot of freedom in not having that financial burden. We can actually get back to being a church and seeking out ways to help other people rather than just trying to make a payment.”
Whisnant said that while the process has been painful, he has been surprised at how church members have reacted to the transition.
“Our people are more united and dedicated than ever before,” he said. “We haven’t lost a single member since we had to move.”
He credits this dedication with helping the church continue to thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though recent research shows a significant drop in church giving across the country in the early months of the pandemic, Whisnant says that giving at New Perspective went up.
“It’s a constant reminder that the church is not the building; it’s the people,” he added. “As long as we have the group of people we have, we’re going to be fine.”
Whisnant also believes that the congregation's new venue has improved the church services in several ways. The smaller space and more personal atmosphere have encouraged more participation and a deeper sense of togetherness among the people.
“I don’t think the megachurch idea can meet the individual needs of people anymore,” he said. “I think the concept we’ve got going here is going to become the norm if it’s not already. There are so many little things that we can do that we couldn’t if we had hundreds of people and a ton of debt.”
Biblical example
Whisnant drew parallels between the new perspective he and his congregation have gained and the description of the early church in the New Testament book of Acts.
“They didn’t have a large building with stained glass windows and padded pews,” he said. “They met in people’s basements and hoped nobody broke in and killed them.”
New Perspective is currently meeting in the parking lot outside the radio station due to concerns about COVID-19.
“We have about a dozen people in the church who are older,” Whisnant explained. “This virus would probably be a death sentence to them, so we’ve been extremely cautious with social distancing and masking.”
Whisnant said he also has been able to use the radio station to broadcast services when the weather doesn’t permit the congregation to be outside. He believes that it is essential, especially during these times, for pastors to use every tool available to keep their congregations connected. For New Perspective, that may not include a large building anymore, but Whisnant believes God has given his church everything it needs to keep moving forward.
