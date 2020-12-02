Congregation flourishes despite pandemic, loss of building

Whisnant also believes that the congregation's new venue has improved the church services in several ways. The smaller space and more personal atmosphere have encouraged more participation and a deeper sense of togetherness among the people.

“I don’t think the megachurch idea can meet the individual needs of people anymore,” he said. “I think the concept we’ve got going here is going to become the norm if it’s not already. There are so many little things that we can do that we couldn’t if we had hundreds of people and a ton of debt.”

Biblical example

Whisnant drew parallels between the new perspective he and his congregation have gained and the description of the early church in the New Testament book of Acts.

“They didn’t have a large building with stained glass windows and padded pews,” he said. “They met in people’s basements and hoped nobody broke in and killed them.”

New Perspective is currently meeting in the parking lot outside the radio station due to concerns about COVID-19.

“We have about a dozen people in the church who are older,” Whisnant explained. “This virus would probably be a death sentence to them, so we’ve been extremely cautious with social distancing and masking.”

Whisnant said he also has been able to use the radio station to broadcast services when the weather doesn’t permit the congregation to be outside. He believes that it is essential, especially during these times, for pastors to use every tool available to keep their congregations connected. For New Perspective, that may not include a large building anymore, but Whisnant believes God has given his church everything it needs to keep moving forward.