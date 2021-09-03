Congregation has historic stained-glass windows restored

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — A historic church here is celebrating the completion of the restoration of its massive stained-glass windows.
The two works of art that dominate the front and rear of the Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary were repaired and refurbished by Laws Stained Glass Studios of Statesville. The repairs were completed in July and consisted of replacing a cracked panel displaying Jesus’ face, cleaning the windows, painting the trim around them and installing new protective coverings.
“The old coverings had become so cloudy they barely let any light through,” said Cathy Doolos, chair of the church’s staff parish relations committee.
She said the renewal of the stained glass is dedicated to the memory of beloved church members Dorothy Bizet, Ivey Griffin Jr. and Frances “Frankie” O’Toole. The renovations now allow light to shine vibrantly through the windows during the day and allow for full illumination at night.
“The back window faces to the west,” said the Rev. April Abernathy, pastor of Abernethy Memorial. “Around sunset, the light shines at the perfect angle, and the colors are absolutely beautiful.”
Constructed between 1927 and 1930, Abernethy Memorial UMC is a picturesque English village-style building of native fieldstone. It was built from local stones gathered by parishioners and erected by Waldensian stonemasons from the nearby town of Valdese. The church was named in memory of Robert Laban Abernethy, distinguished educator, minister and founder of the Rutherford College.
As a final step in the construction process, the windows were installed in 1930 before the building was dedicated and the first services were held on March 30. The exact origins of the windows are unknown, but it is thought the original artists were of German descent.
There are 14 stained glass windows throughout the church, each displaying scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus. Doolos said each window is dedicated in memory of someone who was instrumental in founding the church, the nearby school or the surrounding community of Rutherford College, making them important pieces of local history not just for the church, but for the community.
The two most prominent windows are at the front and rear of the main sanctuary. The enormous window at the rear of the sanctuary is called “The Good Shepherd” and depicts Jesus as a shepherd caring for his flock. The window is based on John 10:11, in which Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” It is dedicated to the memory of R.L. and Mary Hayes Abernethy.
At the front of the sanctuary, overlooking the altar, is a slightly smaller window housed in a Tudor-style frame portraying “Jesus and the Children.” It is based on Matthew 19:14, in which Jesus says, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” The window is dedicated to the memory of Daniel P. and Selina A. Johnson, who helped found the school at Rutherford College in the 1850s.
In addition to the windows, four oil paintings in the sanctuary also depict vital aspects of the life and ministry of Jesus.
“The church family is proud of these beautiful windows and wants to share them with the public,” Doolos said.
An open house at the church at 960 Malcolm Blvd. had been planned for Sept. 19, but has been indefinitely postponed due to the recent sharp rise of local coronavirus cases. The event was to include live music, light refreshments and games for the children, in addition to a tour of the church building featuring the newly refurbished windows, four oil paintings on either side of the sanctuary and other historical records and artifacts housed in the church building.
“There’s so much rich heritage in the church,” Doolos said. “We want to tell the stories of those who helped build and establish the church.”
Doolos and Abernathy hope to reschedule the open house later this fall once the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak subsides.
For information, visit abernethymemorialumc.org or call the church at 828-879-8894.