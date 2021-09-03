Congregation has historic stained-glass windows restored

As a final step in the construction process, the windows were installed in 1930 before the building was dedicated and the first services were held on March 30. The exact origins of the windows are unknown, but it is thought the original artists were of German descent.

There are 14 stained glass windows throughout the church, each displaying scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus. Doolos said each window is dedicated in memory of someone who was instrumental in founding the church, the nearby school or the surrounding community of Rutherford College, making them important pieces of local history not just for the church, but for the community.

The two most prominent windows are at the front and rear of the main sanctuary. The enormous window at the rear of the sanctuary is called “The Good Shepherd” and depicts Jesus as a shepherd caring for his flock. The window is based on John 10:11, in which Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” It is dedicated to the memory of R.L. and Mary Hayes Abernethy.