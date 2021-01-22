Congregation hires new youth minister

First Presbyterian Church of Morganton has hired a new staff member to minister to the young people of the church and the surrounding community.

Sara Kincaid joined the staff of First Presbyterian on Monday, Jan. 11, as director of student and young family ministries. A native of Houston, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in youth and family ministry from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.

She said she has wanted to go into student and family ministry for several years.

“My call to ministry really started with a love for missions,” Kincaid said. “If you had asked me in sixth grade, I would have told you, ‘I’m gonna grow up, go to college somewhere and end up in Jamaica working at our deaf orphanage, and that will be that.’”

Throughout her middle and high school years, her passion for missions began to shift toward dedicating herself to sharing her love for God with students and young people.

“I want to help them to not only know about God, but to know God on an intimate level,” she said. “That way, when they leave their churches, they can continue to have some anchor as they navigate through college and the rest of the world.”