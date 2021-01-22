Congregation hires new youth minister

First Presbyterian Church of Morganton has hired a new staff member to minister to the young people of the church and the surrounding community.
Sara Kincaid joined the staff of First Presbyterian on Monday, Jan. 11, as director of student and young family ministries. A native of Houston, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in youth and family ministry from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
She said she has wanted to go into student and family ministry for several years.
“My call to ministry really started with a love for missions,” Kincaid said. “If you had asked me in sixth grade, I would have told you, ‘I’m gonna grow up, go to college somewhere and end up in Jamaica working at our deaf orphanage, and that will be that.’”
Throughout her middle and high school years, her passion for missions began to shift toward dedicating herself to sharing her love for God with students and young people.
“I want to help them to not only know about God, but to know God on an intimate level,” she said. “That way, when they leave their churches, they can continue to have some anchor as they navigate through college and the rest of the world.”
After high school, Kincaid attended Abilene Christian to work toward that goal. While in college, she also worked through several internship programs, giving her practical ministry experience. Kincaid graduated in December, but her plans to accept a student ministry position in Dallas fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly afterward, she was contacted by First Presbyterian.
Tie to Morganton
Kincaid’s connection with Morganton goes back to her childhood growing up in Clearlake Presbyterian Church, a few miles south of Houston.
“I grew up at the same church almost my entire life,” Kincaid explained. “John Hagman, the pastor here at First Presbyterian, had been our children’s pastor, so I was really close with the Hagman family.”
Hagman initially offered Kincaid an internship, but after several interviews with the church’s personnel committee, she was offered a full-time position. Hagman said he is thrilled for the opportunity to serve alongside her.
“Sara has passion and enthusiasm, obvious love of Jesus, and a deep commitment to walking alongside people of all backgrounds,” he said. “These qualities are energizing. I am eager to learn from her and her perspectives. She will make us better.”
Kincaid said her primary goal for First Presbyterian’s student ministry is to “create a safe and intentional space for students to be welcomed, to belong and to be known.”
To accomplish that, she plans to draw on her diverse upbringing to connect with students from different backgrounds.
“My parents foster and adopt,” Kincaid said. “We have a bunch of backgrounds in my immediate family, with my brother being African American and my sister being Hispanic.”
She sees this background as a benefit for ministry. She referenced Jesus’ command to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” saying that helping students work out how to live out that Biblical maxim in their daily lives will be one of her main focal points.
“I want students to know they are all valued and important, and ultimately that they are loved by God,” Kincaid said. “The Kingdom of God is for everyone, not just for one particular look of person.”
Tech outreach
She is already utilizing Zoom and other social media platforms to connect with students. She said Zoom has been an excellent tool for churches in recent months, but it doesn’t entirely take the place of face-to-face interaction.
“There are still plenty of ways we can interact,” Kincaid said. “I interned with a church last summer, and one of the things we did really well was outdoor events and drive-bys. I’m excited to implement some of those ideas.”
She also hopes to see First Presbyterian’s student ministry become more integrated with the larger church.
“Youth ministry functions best as a part of the church,” Kincaid said. “I want to see relationships between our older generation to our younger generation.”
She believes that by facilitating relationships across generational lines, she can help create a vibrant community where people of all ages can grow together and learn from one another.
Kincaid will be introduced to the church and the community during a drive-thru meet-and-greet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
After that, she plans to hit the ground running, collaborating with First Baptist and First Methodist in their annual Souper Bowl of Caring event, in which the church youth groups collect canned goods for people in need. This year, the churches will set up a drive-thru from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at First Baptist Church, where community members can drop off donations.