Congregation to build relationships through community festival

“We feel like people want to be together, and certain interests are a great connection,” she said. “So, we’re opening up the doors of our campus to provide places for people to gather for free, take classes, have groups, do events and other things like that.”

This weekend’s community festival will feature several interest stations, including quilting, beekeeping, jewelry making, facing painting and sewing. It will also feature free vision and blood pressure screenings provided by the Valdese Lions Club, as well as a community yard sale. Wechter said anyone in the community is invited to come to the festival and set up a yard sale table at no cost. She only asks that participants notify the church ahead of time so they can make sure to have enough spaces available.

“This festival is all about connecting with the community without any ulterior motives,” she said. “The motive here is not to raise money or get people to church on Sunday morning. The motive is to build relationships with the community and figure out how we can be a friend to people.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The interest stations were chosen based on the results of a community survey the church conducted to gather data about the needs and interests of their neighbors.