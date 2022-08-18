Congregation to hold end-of-summer bash

First Presbyterian Church of Morganton invites the community to a fun event before the weather cools down and children head back to school.

The church will hold its second annual End-of-Summer Bash from 5-7 p.m. Saturday on the church grounds at 100 Silver Creek Road. The free celebration will include live music, free food truck fare and many activities for kids, including bounce houses, mini golf, a blow-up soccer dart board and crafts, according to Lyndsay Beaulieu, director of operations at FPC. Food trucks onsite will include Paradise Deli and Subs, Urban Flavor, Mom’s Egg Rolls, and Pelican’s SnoBalls.

“At FPC Morganton, we believe it is our job to help fulfill God’s mission right here in our community,” Beaulieu said. “That means being good neighbors and getting to know the people around us.”

She said the inaugural End-of-Summer Bash last year drew about 200 people.

“We were thrilled to see so many new faces on our campus,” Beaulieu said.

She encouraged people to attend the event and enjoy the end of the season.

“This is a great way to have some fun before summer ends, and also to meet the people in the community,” Beaulieu said. “We hope that folks will join us and just enjoy the last few days of summer!”

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 828-437-1811 or visit fpcmorganton.org.