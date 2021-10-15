Congregation welcomes new student pastor

“Ministry in Lumberton is like a mission field,” he said. “The majority of people are broken. In a lot of ways, though, it’s easier to reach someone who’s broken.”

Sebastian thrived in Lumberton and envisioned raising his family there for many years.

“I never wanted to leave,” he said. “But over time, I felt like God was pushing me toward something else. I wrestled with that off and on for a couple of years, until I got to the point where I had to submit and realized God was calling us to a different church.”

At this point, Sebastian began submitting resumes to several different churches. A few days later, Summit’s lead pastor, Mike Chandler, contacted him. Chandler said he was impressed with Sebastian’s ministry gifts and urgent passion for leading young people and their families to Christ.

“We are very excited to add Ryan Sebastian to our staff team,” Chandler said. “We are excited to see what God will do here at Summit, as well as in our community.”

Sebastian’s No. 1 goal for Summit’s student ministry is to transform it into what he calls a “disciple-making ministry.”