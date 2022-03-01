Connelly Springs man dies in Monday night fire

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died in a Monday night fire south of Morganton.
Jose Luis Rolon, 84, of 7480 Virginia Ridge, died in a fire that was called in around 9:24 p.m. at his home, according to a press release from the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
A local first responder and family friend saw the fire from Rhoney Road and called 911, the release said. The responder went to the home and tried to get inside before firefighters arrived on scene, but the heat and smoke were too intense.
Firefighters from George Hildebran Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and immediately started search and rescue efforts alongside fire suppression tactics, the release said.
They found Rolon dead inside the home, and George Hildebran firefighters along with assistance from South Mountain, Icard, Enola, Salem and Cooksville fire departments got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the release said.
Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis said the fire started near the back of the house around the porch, kitchen and laundry room, but it wasn’t clear yet what caused it. His office along with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation still are investigating the fire.
Sarah Buchanan, Rolon’s daughter, teared up talking to reporters about her dad Tuesday.
“He was a good, happy man,” Buchanan said. “He was a wise man. He was kind to everyone, and he just had a beautiful soul. He was fun to be around, and once you got to know him, he loved you forever.”
She said they had a special bond.
“He was a great father,” Buchanan said. “I never thought I was a daddy’s girl but I know I am.”
More information will be published if it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.