Connelly Springs man dies in Monday night fire

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died in a Monday night fire south of Morganton.

Jose Luis Rolon, 84, of 7480 Virginia Ridge, died in a fire that was called in around 9:24 p.m. at his home, according to a press release from the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A local first responder and family friend saw the fire from Rhoney Road and called 911, the release said. The responder went to the home and tried to get inside before firefighters arrived on scene, but the heat and smoke were too intense.

Firefighters from George Hildebran Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and immediately started search and rescue efforts alongside fire suppression tactics, the release said.

They found Rolon dead inside the home, and George Hildebran firefighters along with assistance from South Mountain, Icard, Enola, Salem and Cooksville fire departments got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the release said.