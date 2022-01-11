Conover-based furniture factory buys old Drexel Heritage plant

Bray said Vanguard chose Morganton as a location because of its deep roots in the furniture industry.

“The local community has hundreds of generational craftsmen with sawdust in their blood,” Bray said. “In fact, many of our best artisans and craftsmen currently make the 30-mile trip to our Conover headquarters every day and are thrilled at the prospect of not having to commute as far. This is a classic win-win. We create jobs and with expanded capacity and shorten lead-times for our dealers and their customers.”

Furniture plants around the area started to close up shop and move overseas around the turn of the century, but issues with the supply chain have caused a reemergence of manufacturing in the US, the release said.

“The tide has turned,” Bray said. “Rocketing demand in home furnishings, and complications with the supply chain will resurrect North Carolina furniture manufacturing. Vanguard has grown its ability to meet demand with its current manufacturing facilities.”

Wood said Burke Development was pleased to see the manufacturing industry returning to its roots in the furniture-making capitol of the world.