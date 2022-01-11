Conover-based furniture factory buys old Drexel Heritage plant

A Conover-based furniture company has purchased an old Drexel Heritage factory in Morganton.
Andy Bray, president of Vanguard Furniture, announced in a Tuesday news release that the company has purchased what was known as Drexel Plant No. 60, a 163,000-square-foot factory that will be restored, refurbished and equipped with state-of-the-art-equipment.
“This plant has a rich history and an ideal footprint for making custom furniture,” Bray said. “The building is on one level, has high ceilings and will allow Vanguard to efficiently warehouse materials and ship finished furniture.”
Bray said in the release the expansion to the old Drexel Heritage plant has the potential to add as many as 150 jobs, with the facility making casegoods and upholstery. He said the plant will need a little bit of everything, from sewers to finishers.
“We specialize in custom furniture,” Bray said. “We want to fully control the materials and the quality. Our furniture is bench-made one at a time by hand, which requires artisans not factory workers. But equally importantly, manufacturing closer to our customers reduces transportation costs and delivery times.”
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said the organization is working with Vanguard to find and secure grant funding to assist with the expansion. Any projects Burke Development helps with must pay at or above the county’s average wage, which Wood estimated was around $39,500.
Bray said Vanguard chose Morganton as a location because of its deep roots in the furniture industry.
“The local community has hundreds of generational craftsmen with sawdust in their blood,” Bray said. “In fact, many of our best artisans and craftsmen currently make the 30-mile trip to our Conover headquarters every day and are thrilled at the prospect of not having to commute as far. This is a classic win-win. We create jobs and with expanded capacity and shorten lead-times for our dealers and their customers.”
Furniture plants around the area started to close up shop and move overseas around the turn of the century, but issues with the supply chain have caused a reemergence of manufacturing in the US, the release said.
“The tide has turned,” Bray said. “Rocketing demand in home furnishings, and complications with the supply chain will resurrect North Carolina furniture manufacturing. Vanguard has grown its ability to meet demand with its current manufacturing facilities.”
Wood said Burke Development was pleased to see the manufacturing industry returning to its roots in the furniture-making capitol of the world.
“We are very pleased to see manufacturers expand,” Wood said. “We think that anyone that can will continue to look at ways on-shore, at least in some capacity, and ensure their logistics. It makes it very difficult if you’re outsourcing everything and don’t have backup.”
Last year’s fourth quarter was the biggest shipping period in the company’s 53-year history, Bray said in the release, and the company still has a backlog.
“After spending months (at home) during COVID, consumer values about their homes have changed,” Bray said. “They are no longer willing to settle for mass-produced, cookie-cutter furniture. They want furniture that has been customized to reflect their personal style and personality.
“This acquisition helps to restore Morganton to its vaunted heritage and meet the pent-up demand for truly special furniture.”
