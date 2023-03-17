Between 175 to 200 volunteers will gather at the Paddy’s Creek Access at Lake James State Park on Saturday for an annual clean up of the area surrounding the lake.

The cleanup is a joint effort sponsored by Community of Lake James Inc., the Lake James Area Wildlife and Nature Society, Duke Energy Foundation, Republic Services, Lake James State Park and several area restaurants that will provide lunches for volunteers. Howard Morgan with Community of Lake James Inc. said the cleanup has been an annual event since 1998 and draws dozens of people from lakeside communities. He said the event usually provides opportunities to high school students who need community service credits to graduate.

“We have a lot of students from area high schools come, even as far away as Rutherford County and Boone,” Morgan said. “We’ve got, so far, about 70 students signed up … we get a lot of good volunteers for that.”

During the cleanup, volunteers will remove trash from the lake and from along the shoreline. Groups also will pick up trash along the roads surrounding the lake and others will travel on boats to some of the islands to clean up there.

“We do the Burke County side of the lake,” Morgan said. “It’s a pretty big project. It takes three to four months to put it all together … we also started doing the roads around the lake because all that (trash) ends up in the lake, too.”

Community of Lake James Inc. will supply safety vests, grabbers, trash bags and drinking water. The cleanup will last until about 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided back at Paddy’s Creek after it is over.

This weekend’s cleanup will be CLJ’s biggest event of the year in terms of number of volunteers, but it’s hardly the only project the organization is involved in. Morgan said CLJ was formed in 2004 when a special tax district was being considered for the area and, since then, it has grown to encompass a wider mission.

The original goal was to keep residents and community members informed about issues like the special tax district. Over the years, however, CLJ has taken on other projects in addition to its original mission, including protecting land, water and wildlife and representing the interests of the area and its residents. Everyone who lives within a mile of Lake James is automatically considered a member.

“It’s more of a community service organization and to keep people informed on what’s going on around the lake,” Morgan said.

Through the wildlife and nature society, CLJ also does habitat, wildlife and conservation work in the lake and surrounding areas.

“We do habitat work through our wildlife organizations,” Morgan said. “We’ve put out wood duck boxes. We got grants and put out fish habitats all over the lake with the help of North Carolina Wildlife.”

He said the group has put out more than 400 fish habitats so far as well as several bass benches, which provide cover for bass to spawn underneath.

“Since there’s so much habitat taken out of the lake due to the development, we get grants to do that,” Morgan said. “Fish like to get under a tree and spawn because they feel like they’re hidden, so these bass benches give them that.”

Morgan said the group is already seeing results from their work.

“It’s working, we’ve watched them,” he said. “And the habitats are working, a lot of people fish (the lake) now.”

The annual Lake James cleanup will take place Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Morgan at 828-584-0876 or arrive at the Paddy’s Creek Access on Saturday morning with warm protective clothing and closed-toed shoes.