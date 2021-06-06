Conservation agency welcomes NC state parks director

“On top of that, making sure our legislators know that we need more funding for municipal parks. It’s a big process for, let’s say the Town of Valdese, or Hildebran or Rhodhiss to go through to put in an application. They first have to pay for a master park plan, then they have to have a match and it’s a lot of work to go through that process. Of course, it’s transformative when they get that park, but there’s no guarantee that they’re going to win.”

Heile believes it is crucial for the local community to become involved and be educated on the decisions that are made concerning state parks.

“It’s really important for people in the community to understand what happens with the state granting process. Some people will think, ‘We have our PARTF grant and we received our park and we’re done, so we don’t care what happens next’, but really we all need to be in this together. You may think other parks and other towns are competition, when really the more parks we have in this area, the more people who will want to live in Burke County and move to Burke County.

