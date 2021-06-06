Conservation agency welcomes NC state parks director

Foothills Conservancy of N.C. played host of a reception to welcome Dwayne Patterson, director of N.C. state parks, on Thursday.
The reception was held at the Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill on Thursday in honor of Patterson’s arrival. Patterson was named the director of the park system earlier this year. Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a land conservation organization based in Morganton.
Beth Heile, a local state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority member, also was at the reception to welcome Patterson to Burke County.
Patterson visited the region for a two-day tour, where he was able to meet with various groups of stakeholders at locations in McDowell, Catawba and Burke counties, according to a statement from FCNC.
Foothills Conservancy said it wanted to give Patterson the opportunity to see projects the organization has been developing and what can be improved with the guidance and funding from Patterson and his team, legislators, senators and the local community.
“As a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority member, my job is to each year grant money to municipalities building their parks,” said Heile. “Part of that was to bring N.C State Parks Director Dwayne Patterson to the area so he could get a layout of Burke County and what we have going on in this area to understand why funding parks for municipalities is so, so important.
“On top of that, making sure our legislators know that we need more funding for municipal parks. It’s a big process for, let’s say the Town of Valdese, or Hildebran or Rhodhiss to go through to put in an application. They first have to pay for a master park plan, then they have to have a match and it’s a lot of work to go through that process. Of course, it’s transformative when they get that park, but there’s no guarantee that they’re going to win.”
Heile believes it is crucial for the local community to become involved and be educated on the decisions that are made concerning state parks.
“It’s really important for people in the community to understand what happens with the state granting process. Some people will think, ‘We have our PARTF grant and we received our park and we’re done, so we don’t care what happens next’, but really we all need to be in this together. You may think other parks and other towns are competition, when really the more parks we have in this area, the more people who will want to live in Burke County and move to Burke County.
“You don’t just move to an area because they have one park, you go to an area because they have multiple parks and many state trails. We’re getting ready to have three state trails in our area, which is incredible, but we need that funding. So not only do we need to work together and support each other, we need to talk to our legislators and tell them to please fund state parks and state trails. That’s what we’re asking folks to do. Contact their representative or their senator and say ‘Please vote for anything to do with parks.’”
Andrew Kota, the executive director for the Foothills Conservancy of N.C., was happy that Patterson was able to visit and learn more about the local state parks and trails that FCNC has worked to preserve. Kota was pleased to have Patterson attend so ideas could be shared about how to further develop and preserve the area’s state parks and trails, as well as educate the public on conservation.
“Dwayne is making his rounds around the state,” said Kota. “He was making his way around Boone and Asheville to go and really promote the benefits of state parks, state trails and especially the importance of people in our community, the citizens of North Carolina about contacting their legislators about this opportunity to push more money towards the conservations programs. Programs that support land acquisition for parks and trails, PARTF grants for park infrastructure, and also agricultural conservation funding.
“It’s a great opportunity to get the state parks director in front of the people. Local government officials, citizens who care about this kind of work, including teachers who are pivotal in educating our youth on the importance of conserving land and using parks. … It was a good chance to get him here, get him on the ground looking at some of the parks, looking at some of the state trails, that his program has been crucial and supportive in.”
Patterson encourages the public to become involved with the legislation and decisions made when it comes to state parks and trails. His visit allowed him to see the local area and touch base with the projects FCNC have been developing.
“I just felt it was important to lessen the divide between the central aspects of state parks and what happens on the ground,” said Patterson. “To bring those two together, we can make parks even better. We are always trying to improve even though we think we have a great product now. There are so many people here locally that are strident supporters of the parks.
“It’s good to listen to them and find out what’s working for them and what’s working in the local community, so we can spread that to other parks within the state. As well as share with them things that are happening in the other parks in the state. We have great leaders here and we’re also trying to get more support in terms of money and the state’s budget. We’re hopeful that the community will contact legislators and just everyone else to talk about how great state parks are and how much they need their help.”
Patterson views the local community as an asset when it comes to preserving state parks.
“The teachers that were here are involved in a program where we are trying to get every fifth grader in North Carolina to visit a state park,” Patterson said. “From that, we hope that we will have them be more aware of what’s in their community and have a better appreciation for nature. I’ve seen where little kids come out to the parks for the first time and they want to be a ranger.
“They may or may not be a ranger, but they will always remember that experience. It will be very memorable for them and they might become an advocate for nature or they might just enjoy it with their children when they become grown.”
For more information on the local state parks and trails or about land conservation in the Burke County area, visit foothillsconservancy.org.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.