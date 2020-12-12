Considering a Pet for Christmas?

I can think of no better gift for Christmas than a pet. If, that is, you have determined that the person or family receiving it really wants it and can care for it. If you are considering such a gift this year, have you thought about what having this pet means for the pet and the family? If it is your own family, have you considered how much time it will take to care for this dog or cat, knowing that cats and dogs can live 15 to 20 years? Are you ready for a lifetime commitment?

How about an adorable little kitten or puppy? Yes, they are playful, cute, and fun but they need time, patience and companionship, especially when they are young and learning how to be a member of the family.

Here are two real life incidents from The Cats’ Cradle:

One lady was very excited about a little yellow kitten she adopted. But after she and her husband were kept awake three nights straight as the kitten cried from loneliness and lack of attention and scratched on the bedroom door, the kitten was returned to us.

