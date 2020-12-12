Considering a Pet for Christmas?

I can think of no better gift for Christmas than a pet. If, that is, you have determined that the person or family receiving it really wants it and can care for it. If you are considering such a gift this year, have you thought about what having this pet means for the pet and the family? If it is your own family, have you considered how much time it will take to care for this dog or cat, knowing that cats and dogs can live 15 to 20 years? Are you ready for a lifetime commitment?
How about an adorable little kitten or puppy? Yes, they are playful, cute, and fun but they need time, patience and companionship, especially when they are young and learning how to be a member of the family.
Here are two real life incidents from The Cats’ Cradle:
One lady was very excited about a little yellow kitten she adopted. But after she and her husband were kept awake three nights straight as the kitten cried from loneliness and lack of attention and scratched on the bedroom door, the kitten was returned to us.
Another adorable kitten went to live with a little girl who begged her grandmother for a kitten. Two weeks later I got a call to come and get the kitten because it would not use the litter box. When I arrived, I had to drag the poor kitten out from under a bed. And when I saw a full litter box un-scooped and stinking, it was clear to me that it was not the kitten’s fault, it was that the family did not want to clean the litter.
In the case of a puppy, will you commit to the time needed to train it to use a potty pad or go outside? Do you have time enough to play with it, so it is not tempted to chew up the furniture? If the puppy must be home alone for 8 or 9 hours during the day, it is not the right time to bring home a puppy.
Some more questions you want to think about before you bring home a pet:
- Can you commit the time it needs from you?
- If it is a cat, do you understand that cats are very territorial? Are you prepared to give the new cat its own space for the first few days, or with some cats, weeks? A cat named Scooter hid in her room for weeks, but when she finally decided it was safe to come out, it was like she had lived there forever.
- If you are adopting a dog, do you have a fenced-in yard or are you prepared to take it for walks? One of the worst things that can happen to a dog is for it to be put outside and forgotten about.
- Are you willing to spend the time needed to help a scared or shy cat or dog adjust to a new home and new people and new pets? While some pets are resilient and adjust quickly, others need time to feel comfortable, especially if there are other pets in the home.
- Has your family considered whether this is the best time to bring a pet into your home? Pets pick up on tension and stress, and it can cause health and behavior problems for them, just as it does for the humans in the household.
- If you end up moving, are you committed to take the pet with you, just as you would your human family?
- Can you afford to take your pet to the veterinarian for shots and check-ups and spay/neuter? Can you afford vet bills for illness or injury?
All this is not to discourage the wonderful gift of animal companionship. Bringing a pet home for Christmas, or any time, can be the most joyous occasion for the family and for the pet, if you are prepared to give it the home it deserves.
Submitted by Lynda Garibaldi, director of Cats' Cradle.
