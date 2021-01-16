Construction begins on new section of greenway

Contractors began work this week on a new section of greenway that will connect downtown Morganton to the existing Catawba River Greenway at Catawba Meadows Park.

The new addition will be one mile and will create a new paved path between North Green Street and Alphabet Lane. This path then will continue along Alphabet Lane and Sanford Drive before crossing Sanford Drive by way of a pedestrian signaled intersection and connecting to Catawba Meadows Park.

“We are very excited that this project is getting underway,” said Development and Design Director Phillip Lookadoo. “This is a vision the city has been working on for at least 10 years, and this new section of greenway will give our citizens even more ways to enjoy the natural beauty of our city.”

The project is expected to take approximately one year, finishing in January 2022. Tri-County Paving Inc., of West Jefferson, was awarded the contract to construct the new section of greenway during December’s Morganton City Council Meeting. City staff will aid in the completion of the project by designing access points and providing in-kind services.