The construction of the Western Piedmont Community College Regional Skilled Trades Solutions Center, a building dedicated to training students in skilled trades like carpentry, masonry and electrical work, is fittingly ahead of schedule.

Due to be complete by the end of May and open for students in August, the center will be a regional hub for training degree seeking and continuing education students in skilled trades.

WPCC Dean of Applied Technologies Michael Daniels said, so far, the project has gone as smoothly as any project he has ever been involved in.

“I’ve been on a number of projects, but this one has been probably the best construction I’ve been on,” he said. “It has been a dream so far.”

When complete, the center will give the school more than 16,500 square feet dedicated to the skilled trades. Daniels estimates this is at least six to seven times more space than WPCC currently has dedicated to the trades.

At the front of the new center, there will be three classrooms that can accommodate up to 90 students combined, as well as meeting and study spaces, a kitchen and office space. In the back, there will be three enormous indoor lab spaces.

Each of the lab spaces will be dedicated to a particular area of the skilled trades. The two smaller spaces will be dedicated to electrical and HVAC work. The largest will be a huge construction lab big enough to allow students to construct a modular home indoors.

Located at the front of campus facing Burkemont Avenue, the Regional Skilled Trades Solutions Center will become the school’s new face when it is complete. WPCC President Joel Welch said this speaks to the college’s focus on the importance of skilled trades.

“We purposely put this building on the front of campus,” he said. “We wanted to say to our community and to the workforce that what you do matters; it’s important.”

Daniels agreed, saying nationwide data shows a critical shortage in the number of people going into the trades.

“The average age, for instance, of licensed electricians in the state is in the upper 50s,” he said. “That’s just the way it is in most of the trades, from my experience. … We need to get more young people involved.”

In addition to being important work, Daniels also said a career in the trades often pays more than many careers requiring college degrees.

“A plumber can make $100,000 a year,” he said. “If you had to get a licensed electrician or licensed plumber ... it is very tough finding those people … and of course, because it’s very tough to find those people, you’re going to pay a real premium for anybody’s services.”

Daniels said two new faculty members have been hired to take advantage of the new space.

“Right now, I’ve got three dedicated trades faculty and another faculty from our Continuing Education side focusing on heavy equipment training,” he said. “We’ve got a total of four (faculty members) basically dedicated to that trades area which is rare for a small community college like ours.”

He said once the building is finished, the college’s heavy equipment simulators will be moved into the lab space, and new equipment for the center is already on order.

“We’re in the process of ordering a new truck, a heavy-duty forklift, a big heavy table saw,” he said. “We’ve always had a real small collection of stuff because we’ve always had a small program.”

While the space is primarily designed to accommodate degree seeking students, Daniels said it also will be heavily used for continuing education programs and workforce development.

“Although this is a curriculum program, we’re probably going to be offering as much in continuing education,” he said. “You can sign up for the curriculum class if you want to go towards the degree, or we might have, pretty much, an equivalent class … for hobbyists or maybe for somebody that’s in the profession who needs to brush up on a skill or learn a new skill.”

Daniels believes these continuing education classes have become a huge key for both the college and its industry partners.

“Based on some research we’ve done, we have reason to believe the continuing education piece is going to be important as anything,” he said. “Industry, they don’t really want to wait two years. They want Johnny or Suzie to know how to do this in a month or two and then maybe they’ll send Johnny or Suzie back for another skill later.”