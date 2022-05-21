Construction on new Valdese Cancer Center starts

VALDESE — UNC Health Blue Ridge broke ground on its new cancer center on the Valdese hospital campus Wednesday morning.

The $38.3 million cancer center is part of a 34,272-square-foot addition and renovation plan. The center will be to the left on the Valdese campus, according to the health care system.

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge, told a crowd of hospital employees and government officials that the groundbreaking on the center is a fresh start for UNC Health Blue Ridge, saying it soon will become a hub for the health care system for the western region of the state.

The new cancer center will include an infusion therapy and treatment area; medical and radiation oncology exam, consultation and treatment rooms; and two new linear accelerators, CT simulator and a Superficial X-ray. There will be dedicated space for education, support and group therapy. In addition, it will have a serenity garden that will provide a peaceful area of respite for patients, families and caregivers, Bailey said.

Mike Bridges, chairman of the UNC Health Blue Ridge board of directors, said, “I see the new Blue Ridge Cancer Center as building on what we already provide — coordinated care, expertise and compassion.”

The new center also signifies the health care system’s commitment to the area and region, he said.

“I hope our commitment to the care of our patients brings comfort and makes their cancer journey a little easier and closer to home,” Bridges said. “I think it means a lot to our families knowing that they are receiving the best we can bring to them.”

Dr. Greg Jones, radiation oncologist for Blue Ridge Cancer Center, told the crowd about when he first joined Valdese Hospital and the two doctors, Emmett White and Ben Garrou. He said they took the time to explain the history of the cancer program at Valdese that went back to the early days of their practice.

White was a general radiologist with extra training at that time in what was called therapeutic radiology, Jones said. After establishing his practice in 1960, he began to urge the board of trustees to establish the radiation therapy program, he said.

“It took a little while but his dream became reality in 1967 when the first cobalt machine was installed and the radiation therapy program began,” Jones said. “The cobalt machine was upgraded regularly over many years secondary to rapid technological advances.”

Jones said Garrou, who opened his practice in 1966, expressed the desire to offer chemotherapy to the community. He became a charter member of Piedmont Oncology Association, which allowed him the opportunity to follow established protocols that were overseen by North Carolina Baptist Hospital, which was the largest tertiary care near Valdese at that time, Jones said.

Subsequently, Dr. White and Dr. Garrou worked together to begin the cancer registry and other things to move Valdese Hospital and Valdese Cancer Center toward accreditation by the American College of Surgeons, Jones said.

“So in 1972, Valdese Hospital Cancer Program became one of the earliest Community Cancer programs in North Carolina to have that accreditation and Valdese has the distinction of being the longest continuously accredited Community Cancer Program in the state,” Jones said.

Jones started his practice in 1991 and said the cancer program has continued to grow with the help of other medical professionals, including nurse practitioners.

“It is remarkable how such a small hospital has been able to touch the lives of so many, but as has been stated, nearly everyone has family, friends, your personal situation that they have to deal with cancer over time,” Jones said. “Those of us that serve the community here at the cancer center get to know our patients very well. Providers and our cohesive and dedicated staff celebrate with our cancer survivors and mourn those that are no longer with us. To us, this is a mission in a ministry.”

Jones said they plan to continue the vision of Dr. White and Dr. Garrou started more than 55 years ago through the new cancer center.

Construction in Valdese is expected to wrap up in August 2023, according to information from UNC Health Blue Ridge.

The health care system also is expected to hold a groundbreaking later this summer on a six-story tower on the Morganton campus. The 220,560-square-foot addition will include a new emergency department, intensive care, progressive care unit and rooftop helipad. Three of the floors will be built but will remain empty for future expansion, according to information from UNC Health Blue Ridge.