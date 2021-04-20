Contest winners announced, poetry placed in city

The Morganton Cultural Arts Commission, in partnership with Adventure Bound Books and Redhawk Publication, has announced the winners of its second annual poetry contest.
The winners are announced each year in April, to coincide with National Poetry Month. This year’s theme was “community,” and the contest saw 38 entries pour in from all over the western North Carolina region.
Contest entrants had their poems submitted to two different divisions, adult or youth. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second and third in each division, with the winner this year in the adult division given the opportunity to publish their poetry in a chapbook courtesy of Redhawk Publications. Adventure Bound Books will carry the poet’s chapbook beyond the complimentary copies provided to the winner.
The winners in each division are:
Adult
- First place: Kyra Freeman, Morganton.
- Second place: Kristen Richardson, Morganton.
- Third place: Adam Scott, Morganton.
- Honorable mention: Kristen Lopez.
Youth
- First Place: Samantha Wienbrock, Lenoir.
- Second place: K. Brooks, Morganton.
- Third place: P. Nelson, Morganton.
- Honorable mention: Abigail L.
The winning poems will be placed on colorful posters throughout the city by Thursday, April 22.
But the National Poetry Month celebration isn’t ending with the contest. The Cultural Arts Commission is celebrating National Poetry Month in other fun and unique ways, helping Morganton come alive with poetry for the month of April.
Volunteers placed rain poetry on multiple sidewalk locations throughout the city this past week. When it rains, people will be able to see various poems at Walmart, Belk, Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge, Morganton City Hall, Food Matters Market and Cafe, Fonta Flora Brewery, SideTracked Brewery, Hamilton Williams Gallery and Studio, Benjamin’s and Adventure Bound Books.
Poems also have been placed on Greenway Public Transportation buses for riders to enjoy and on coffee sleeves at several coffee shops in the city. Customers getting their morning cup of coffee at The Grind Café and Coffeehouse, Little Guatemala and Hot Shots Coffee will be able to enjoy reading poetry on their coffee sleeves while they sip their choice of morning java. Blackout poetry stations have been placed in Big Foot Climbing Gym, Adventure Bound Books, Fonta Flora, the lobby of Fairfield Inn and Suites, SideTracked Brewery and The Olive of Morganton. This allows people the chance to try their hand at poetry by taking a page from a book and blacking out all the words except those that create their unique poem.
There will be one more surprise location near the end of April — stay tuned for more information. Those who create their own blackout poetry can take a picture and tag Downtown Morganton on Instagram (@downtown_motown) and Facebook (@downtownmorganton.nc).
The Cultural Arts Commission and Adventure Bound Books appreciate the businesses and people who worked to get poems out in the community. The entities want to offer an opportunity for people to be exposed to poetry and the literary arts in a variety of ways that intersect with their everyday life and they look forward to making an even bigger splash in 2022.
For information about National Poetry Month and activities taking place to celebrate in Morganton, call Sharon Jablonski, director of the Department of Cultural and Creative Development, at 828-443-0886.