Contest winners announced, poetry placed in city

Poems also have been placed on Greenway Public Transportation buses for riders to enjoy and on coffee sleeves at several coffee shops in the city. Customers getting their morning cup of coffee at The Grind Café and Coffeehouse, Little Guatemala and Hot Shots Coffee will be able to enjoy reading poetry on their coffee sleeves while they sip their choice of morning java. Blackout poetry stations have been placed in Big Foot Climbing Gym, Adventure Bound Books, Fonta Flora, the lobby of Fairfield Inn and Suites, SideTracked Brewery and The Olive of Morganton. This allows people the chance to try their hand at poetry by taking a page from a book and blacking out all the words except those that create their unique poem.