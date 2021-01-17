Continuing the work of Christmas - Burke County Notebook

After months of suffering through the pandemic and political division, the events of the first week of January proved that the challenges of 2020 are not yet behind us. Unlike shaking an Etch-a-Sketch, turning the page on a new year did not magically erase our nation’s problems. Yet, I still hope the peace, joy and love we celebrated a few weeks ago will return.
For many, this past Christmas, “Home Alone” wasn’t just a movie title, but a mandate for an unusual COVID-19 holiday.
Bing Crosby still sang, “I'll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.” Quieter moments offered a rare opportunity to ponder anew the sacred season, remembering the baby Jesus, the Prince of Peace, born on a silent night over 2,000 years ago in a little town called Bethlehem.
Favorite holiday movies reinforced lessons learned. In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the transformation of Mr. Scrooge celebrates the compassion and selflessness we have seen in people who are helping get us through these trying times.
Beloved George Bailey in Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life,” reminds us of the heartache of unfulfilled plans. Yet his heart overflows with joy, when as an answer to prayer, he sees the true importance of his very ordinary life.
“People” magazine reported on Dec. 28 that half of Americans broke their silence and reached out over the holidays to a family member or friend they had lost touch with. The study also revealed that 76% confessed the events of 2020 had put their priorities into perspective.
Similarly, like the Whos of Whoville, in Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” we discovered again that, “Maybe Christmas … doesn’t come from a store, perhaps, maybe Christmas is a little bit more.”
That little bit more came to me this year in an unfamiliar anthem my husband and I heard on a televised worship service from First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. The song, “The Work of Christmas” by composer Dan Forrest touched our hearts. The lyrics are a poem written by Howard Thurman and can be heard at http://bit.ly/38Ca2Cb.
Thurman (1899-1981) was a key figure in the USA during the 20th century. An African American minister, theologian, scholar and civil rights leader, Thurman viewed Christmas as both a season and a state of mind. Dwelling on the spiritual, he was sometimes called a mystic, but he clearly saw the reality of life.
Christmas brings the Prince of Peace to humanity. In this prince’s kingdom, mercy, justice, love and peace reign. Those who believe in Jesus are called to reflect his heavenly kingdom here on earth. Thurman’s poem reminds us to stand on the side of love all through the year:
“The Work of Christmas When the song of the angels is stilled,
When the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and the princes are home,
When the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken,
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild the nations,
To bring peace among brothers,
To make music in the heart.”
From: “Mood of Christmas and Other Celebrations” (Richmond, IN: Friends United Press, 1985), 23.
In 1953, “Life” magazine named Thurman one of the 12 greatest preachers of the century. Thurman influenced a generation of civil rights activists, including the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson.
Thurman led a delegation of African American leaders to India in 1935 to meet Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi influenced Thurman’s work, helping him bring together the message of the Christian gospel and the non-violence resistance.
Thurman’s theology is best represented in his most well-known book, “Jesus and the Disinherited,” published in 1949. While many align Thurman with liberation theology (that God is on the side of the oppressed), his work can more accurately be described as a profound quest for a liberating spirituality, where faith and societal transformation are creatively joined.
Thurman believed that Christianity teaches an unconditional love that enables “those who stand with their backs against the wall” to endure with dignity, courage and creativity, without losing their humanity or forfeiting their souls.
From 1953-65, Howard Thurman was the first black dean of Marsh Chapel at Boston University. During that time, Thurman mentored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who received his Ph.D. there in 1955. Thurman and King’s father were friends, and Thurman was often at the King home when the younger Martin was growing up.
Thurman’s influence was so great that King, Jr. reportedly often carried a copy of “Jesus and the Disinherited” with him to boycotts and marches.
As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this month, we remember his fight for freedom, equality and dignity of all races and people through nonviolence. Mentored by Thurman, this is the work of Christmas.
Christmas is love.
“Once this spirit becomes part of a [person’s] life, every day is Christmas and every night is freighted with the dawning of a fresh, and perhaps holy, adventure,” said Thurman.
May it be so for us all as we move forward in 2021.
Janice Krouskop is a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group.