Continuing the work of Christmas - Burke County Notebook

After months of suffering through the pandemic and political division, the events of the first week of January proved that the challenges of 2020 are not yet behind us. Unlike shaking an Etch-a-Sketch, turning the page on a new year did not magically erase our nation’s problems. Yet, I still hope the peace, joy and love we celebrated a few weeks ago will return.

For many, this past Christmas, “Home Alone” wasn’t just a movie title, but a mandate for an unusual COVID-19 holiday.

Bing Crosby still sang, “I'll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.” Quieter moments offered a rare opportunity to ponder anew the sacred season, remembering the baby Jesus, the Prince of Peace, born on a silent night over 2,000 years ago in a little town called Bethlehem.

Favorite holiday movies reinforced lessons learned. In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the transformation of Mr. Scrooge celebrates the compassion and selflessness we have seen in people who are helping get us through these trying times.

Beloved George Bailey in Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life,” reminds us of the heartache of unfulfilled plans. Yet his heart overflows with joy, when as an answer to prayer, he sees the true importance of his very ordinary life.