Contract applications sought to operate Burke County license plate agency

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is looking for someone to take over operating a license plate agency in Burke County.

The agency, which is located at 603 S. College St., Morganton, is seeking applications following the death last month of longtime contractor Bennie Greene. The Morganton agency has been operated by the Greene family since 1983, the division said. The agency is continuing to operate under a temporary contract, it said.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 130 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina, according to DMV.

The division said its policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than April 1. The applications (Form MVR-93 or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website at https://bit.ly/35POi6w. Interested applicants can call 919-615-8929 with questions.