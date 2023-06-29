For anyone in Burke County who has ever wanted to own a license plate agency, the state DMV is looking for you.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants to operate a license plate agency in Morganton.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The current agency, located at 603 S. College St. in Morganton, is operating under a temporary contract agreement.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than July 28. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website at License Plate Agencies (ncdot.gov) Interested applicants can call 919-615-8521 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 127 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. To get started, visit www.MyNCDMV.gov.