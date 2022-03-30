Cookbook to commemorate school’s 15th anniversary

VALDESE — A charter faculty member of Draughn High School is organizing a special project to commemorate the school’s 15th anniversary.

Heidi Hyde, an English teacher at Draughn and parent of a student there, is asking students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the high school to submit recipes for a “Getting Phat With the Wildcats” commemorative cookbook, which will be available for purchase next fall.

“One goal we have is that every year of the school will be represented by students, parents and employees of DHS,” she said. “Our hope is that it would be a nice keepsake of our history, and in true family style, a resource of all the wonderful recipes we have shared as a family over the years. The more fingerprints on this project, the more special it will be for everyone in the DHS community.”

She shared her inspiration to create a cookbook to celebrate 15 years of learning and fun activities at Draughn.

“One of the benefits of being in a small school is that is feels like family, and many of the teachers and staff have committed their careers to Draughn since it opened,” Hyde said. “As a result, we are invested in the students and families we have served over these last 15 years. Nothing feels more like family than sharing recipes, and I thought of how food brings families together.

“We celebrate with food and share meals with families who are grieving or sick. Like any family, we have shared celebrations and joys and deep sorrows as a school community over the last few years, but tragedies and triumphs have drawn us closer as a staff and student body. A keepsake cookbook with favorite recipes and school memories seemed like a perfect way to celebrate the first 15 years of Draughn and share some of our most delicious recipes with each other as an extended family.”

She is calling for recipes for all types of food categories, noting that the cookbook’s sections “celebrate an average school day for students.” The sections will include:

Bellringers: Breakfast and Brunch

Core Content: Main Dishes

Essential Electives: Veggies and Sides

Lunch Rush: Soups, Salads and Sandwiches

Friday Night Tailgating: Appetizers

Honor Rolls: Breads, Pies and Pastries

Extracurriculars: Cakes, Cookies and Desserts

Hyde said title of the cookbook was derived from the “Phat Fridays” faculty socials held during lunch on the last Friday of each month.

Student Chassity Hitchcock will design the artwork on the dividers and cover of the cookbook, and Bill Poteat, a charter faculty member and original "Voice of the Wildcats" who retired in 2017, will write the introduction.

“Heather Bost, one of our English teachers, has offered to do food photos for us,” Hyde said. “If we have the space in the book, it would be great to include photos. Most people who have sent in submissions tell me they are tried-and-true favorite family recipes, so I know they will be delicious.”

She also thanked Erin Wolfhope for helping to create a Google submission form accessible to people outside of Burke County Public Schools, and Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for the school system, for helping to raise awareness for the project.

Hyde will accept recipe submissions through June 1. People can go to bit.ly/3iKgs6f to download a submission form or visit the school’s website at dhs.burke.k12.nc.us or its “J.C. Draughn High School” Facebook page to access the form.

“And I'm encouraging people to share the form on their social media,” she said.

Forms also can be emailed to Hyde at hhyde@burke.k12.nc.us.

“If you want to email photos of your handwritten recipe and a contact number, I would be happy to type them for you,” she said.

She explained how proceeds from the sale of the cookbook will be used.

“My hope is that its debut in the fall will be a kick off of sorts for the 15th year, and that the money raised will be donated to a special project that Mrs. Burris and I have discussed to celebrate not only the Class of 2023 as the 15th class, but also every student, family and staff who has been a part of the Draughn family,” Hyde said. “My hope is that we could partner with the Class of 2023 and make this special beautification project their class gift to the school.”

