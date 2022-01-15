Cookie sales kick off for the year

COLFAX – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season this month in western and central North Carolina. Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies now.

This year, Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the whole lineup of iconic Girl Scout cookies including favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

Like last year, Girl Scouts will sell cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines, as well as sell online, to get everyone’s favorite cookies to them. Customers also can purchase cookies and donate them to Operation Sweet Treat, a service project that sends cookies to US military men and women here and overseas.