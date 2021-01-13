Cookie season kicks off in western North Carolina

Proceeds from every purchase stay local with the troop and GSCP2P to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

GSCP2P is participating for the first time in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Within the 40 counties of GSCP2P, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Days and times may vary and are based upon troop availability. With a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

“We are excited to have this brand new avenue to bring the public cookies, as well as teach our girls a new skill in the technology they use every day,” said Cook.

Along with the classics of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel deLites, Shortbreads, Lemonades, S’mores and a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, this year will also offer the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.