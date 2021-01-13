Cookie season kicks off in western North Carolina

COLFAX – The Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA have kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout entrepreneurs will sell their classic cookies in safe, creative and socially distant ways, including direct ship to households, contact-free delivery and a first-ever national delivery service in collaboration with Grubhub.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program, which teaches girls five essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
“Even as we continue to face these challenging times, our girls are committed to bringing the public their favorite cookies,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “With innovative technology and safety measures in place, this cookie season will continue to build on the traditions of the cookie program while giving girls new experiences to expand on their own set of selling skills.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity and online platforms. From virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors, girls as young as 5 years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities and have fun by participating in the cookie program.
Proceeds from every purchase stay local with the troop and GSCP2P to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.
GSCP2P is participating for the first time in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Within the 40 counties of GSCP2P, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Days and times may vary and are based upon troop availability. With a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.
“We are excited to have this brand new avenue to bring the public cookies, as well as teach our girls a new skill in the technology they use every day,” said Cook.
Along with the classics of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel deLites, Shortbreads, Lemonades, S’mores and a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, this year will also offer the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.
The public also can support the council-wide service project, Operation Sweet Treat, by buying packages of cookies and donating them to U.S. military men and women.