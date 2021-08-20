Cookie season to feature new variety

COLFAX — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, along with Girl Scouts USA, have announced that the new “Adventurefuls” cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season.

An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored cream and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in the council and across the U.S. will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.

Through the cookie program, girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business and earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.