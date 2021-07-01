Cool summer safety tips for pet owners

“So we definitely have an area where a lot of our dogs are kept outside,” said Settlemyer. “For the most part, some dogs love it and some dogs, you know, could probably enjoy an indoor life as well. We do have a new county-wide ordinance that has been passed. Dogs that are tethered outside after 14 hours of being on that tether, the owner must go out there, relieve them of that tether, take them out for a walk and make sure they have plenty of food and water out there before they put them back on that tether. If somebody says that is not happening, if I think the dog does not have fresh clean water or if it looks like it's overheated, they need to call Animal Services.

“Our animal enforcement team can go out and if they're in the city of Morganton, they would call the city of Morganton Animal Control. If they're in the town of Valdese, they would call the town of Valdese Animal Control.”

Settlemyer encourages locals to find ways to keep their pets cool during the summer season. She recommends lots of water and cold treats to keep pets cool and happy.

“There's a bunch of really fun frozen treats that you can offer your dogs to help keep them cool,” said Settlemyer. “Splashpad tools that they can get into cool are also great things that they can do … You can take a water bucket and fill it with some soft toys like squeaky toys, plastic toys and then fill it with water and freeze it overnight. Put that outside with your dog and they’ll have fun for hours licking on that little ice block trying to get their toys out of a little ice cube and stuff like that. Those are just some fun tricks to help keep your pets cool.”

Sydni Hall is a staff writer

