Cool summer safety tips for pet owners

As summer temperatures continue to rise, Burke County Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to be especially careful during the hotter months when it comes to taking care of their furry friends.
Kaitlin Settlemyer, director of animal services, understands that summer is a time of fun, sun and being outside. However, she wants pet owners to understand the potential dangers the heat can have on their furry friends and tips to protect them this time of year.
“So, summertime is extremely brutal down here in the south as we also keep our pets cool,” said Settlemyer. “We want to make sure that if they're outdoors, make sure we provide them with plenty of shade and water. Always make sure that we're out there with them monitoring your dog, especially young dogs. They will play, play, play and sometimes they don't know that they've played too long, so definitely keeping an eye on that monitoring their exercise.
“Make sure they come in whenever you are getting warm, because with them having fur coats, of course they're getting warm as well. Dogs do play and to cool off, they can also sweat through their paw pads to help cool them down just a little bit. If you do think your dog is getting overheated, get them inside to a cool air-conditioned environment.”
Settlemyer wants to encourage pet owners to watch out for heat stroke warning signs in their pets if they seem to be overheated.
“I also recommend knowing the signs of a heat stroke, just in case your dog is outside for a little bit too long,” she said. “You want to look at the color of their gums. Make sure you know what their normal gum color is versus what it looks like whenever they're overheated. Their gums are going to be bright red and that could require a medical emergency. You probably need to get them to the veterinary hospital if you notice they're painting, they're lethargic, vomiting, diarrhea, bright red gums and they've been playing in the heat. That's kind of a tell-tale sign that they have overheated themselves and you need to take medical action at that point.”
During the summer, lots of pet owners tend to take their pets with them everywhere, however Settlemyer encourages pet owners to leave their furry friends at home during summer months if possible.
“Don't leave your dogs and or cats unattended if you take your pet traveling with you in vehicles, even if you leave the air running,” said Settlemyer. “We've heard horror stories of air conditioning systems going out in vehicles, so if it is hot it is best to leave your pet at home. I know we'd love to take them places, but that is the safest thing if you think that you're going to have to leave them in a vehicle unattended for any amount of time.”
Settlemyer understands that many pet owners keep their pets outside, but if an animal is in trouble, she wants people to know who to contact before it’s too late.
“So we definitely have an area where a lot of our dogs are kept outside,” said Settlemyer. “For the most part, some dogs love it and some dogs, you know, could probably enjoy an indoor life as well. We do have a new county-wide ordinance that has been passed. Dogs that are tethered outside after 14 hours of being on that tether, the owner must go out there, relieve them of that tether, take them out for a walk and make sure they have plenty of food and water out there before they put them back on that tether. If somebody says that is not happening, if I think the dog does not have fresh clean water or if it looks like it's overheated, they need to call Animal Services.
“Our animal enforcement team can go out and if they're in the city of Morganton, they would call the city of Morganton Animal Control. If they're in the town of Valdese, they would call the town of Valdese Animal Control.”
Settlemyer encourages locals to find ways to keep their pets cool during the summer season. She recommends lots of water and cold treats to keep pets cool and happy.
“There's a bunch of really fun frozen treats that you can offer your dogs to help keep them cool,” said Settlemyer. “Splashpad tools that they can get into cool are also great things that they can do … You can take a water bucket and fill it with some soft toys like squeaky toys, plastic toys and then fill it with water and freeze it overnight. Put that outside with your dog and they’ll have fun for hours licking on that little ice block trying to get their toys out of a little ice cube and stuff like that. Those are just some fun tricks to help keep your pets cool.”
