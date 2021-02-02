Cooper calls for students to return to classroom

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has called for students to return to the classroom after seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Cooper said during a briefing Tuesday the state continues to see stabilization in COVID-19 numbers and has seen hospitalizations drop for eight straight days. While the numbers are still too high, the decrease in the numbers is encouraging, he said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported 2,926 new cases for a total of 764,228 cases in the state since the first case was reported. There were 2,741 people hospitalized Tuesday and 9,409 people across the state have died from the virus. The daily percent positive rate was 10.2% Tuesday.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said there is flexibility for local school districts but the state has recommended a plan for returning elementary school students and a plan for returning middle and high school students to the classrooms. He said students, as well as teachers at risk, should still have the option of remote learning and teaching.
State health officials have talked to school districts about returning with safety protocols. Cooper said ongoing research has shown that with proper mitigation measures, in-person learning is safe.
“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” Cooper said. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”
Cohen said teachers are considered essential workers and would be in the next group up for a COVID-19 vaccination. However, she said vaccine is still extremely limited and there is high demand among health care workers and those 65 years old and older trying to get vaccinated. She said it likely will be weeks before the next priority group can start receiving the vaccine.
As for school sports, Cohen said the state has given school districts guidance on activities, including sports. She said the state does not recommend indoor sports such as basketball.
Like the state, Burke County also has seen its daily cases of the virus decrease, with the county reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 8,735 cases on Tuesday, up 46 from the 8,689 cases reported on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Tuesday there were 1,050 active cases of the virus and 11 people currently hospitalized. The county has previously reported 120 deaths from the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Tuesday it had 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit, with 18% of its staff beds available. It also showed there were 154 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
On Monday, the hospital announced that all of the vaccine appointments for the week already have been filled based on the number of doses the state sent.
The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and this week the hospital received only 500 first doses of the vaccine, with another 200 doses going to the health department, according to the county’s media briefing.
NCDHHS announced Tuesday the state has surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state.
The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at 888-675-4567 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.
The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and TTY. Callers will be able to select call back assistance where they receive a call when agents are available instead of waiting in line for an agent. The language line will be available for all other languages needed.
The state on Monday rolled out a vaccine locator to find vaccine providers in North Carolina. It is not necessarily a list of providers who still have vaccine doses available, but rather a list of providers who have received doses of the vaccine.
Visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view to use the locator.
“We are asking that everyone please be patient and understand that everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine will eventually get one, but it will not happen in a couple weeks,” the county media briefing said Monday. “There is more demand for the vaccine than there is supply to anywhere in the state or nation.”
The health department encouraged anyone who wants to express their concerns to contact their state legislative representatives, the governor and federal legislative representatives.
“They are the only ones that can help get more vaccine in to NC and Burke County,” the briefing said.
Since all of the vaccine appointments have been filled for the week, CHSBR asked on its Facebook page that people wait to call the Community Vaccine Call Center until Monday to check availability. The number for the call center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.