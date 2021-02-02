Cooper calls for students to return to classroom

“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” Cooper said. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”

Cohen said teachers are considered essential workers and would be in the next group up for a COVID-19 vaccination. However, she said vaccine is still extremely limited and there is high demand among health care workers and those 65 years old and older trying to get vaccinated. She said it likely will be weeks before the next priority group can start receiving the vaccine.

As for school sports, Cohen said the state has given school districts guidance on activities, including sports. She said the state does not recommend indoor sports such as basketball.

Like the state, Burke County also has seen its daily cases of the virus decrease, with the county reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 8,735 cases on Tuesday, up 46 from the 8,689 cases reported on Monday.