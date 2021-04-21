Cooper: Restrictions could be lifted by June 1

Gov. Roy Cooper said majority of COVID-19 restrictions, including those on mass gatherings, could be lifted by June 1.
He said that in addition to lifting mass gathering restrictions, mandatory social distancing and other capacity restrictions also could be lifted.
But more people need to be vaccinated against the virus.
During a briefing Wednesday, Cooper said the goal is to get two-thirds of the population 16 and older at least one vaccination. He said hitting the goal could even mean lifting the mask mandate.
“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said.
The vaccine is available, free and no insurance is needed, state officials said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said that half of the adult population in the state has received a COVID-19 vaccination. Cooper said vaccinations are key to the state getting back to normal.
In Burke County, 20,505 people (22.7% of the population) have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while another 24,930 people (27.6% of the population) have been partially vaccinated in the county, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, told The News Herald the county’s COVID-19 metrics are holding stable. She said the county is not seeing a significant rise in cases or big clusters or outbreaks of the virus and active cases are continuing to decrease.
Moore said the positivity rate for the week ending April 17 was 1.9%.
“That’s a blessing,” Moore said.
But, she added, numbers, such as hospitalizations, could fluctuate until more people are vaccinated.
“We will see that fluctuation continue,” she said.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 9,921 cases Wednesday, up from 9,911 cases on Monday, and 244 active cases with 11 people hospitalized on Wednesday. Since the first case was reported in the county on March 24, 2020, 750 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed 10 people hospitalized due to the virus, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 41 people in the COVID virtual hospital.
The county has reported a total of 154 deaths due to the virus.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,200 new cases of the virus with a daily percent positive rate of 7.4% and 1,170 people hospitalized throughout the state on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 12,437 deaths due to the virus.
Moore said people need to continue to observe the three W’s — wait 6 feet apart, wear a mask and wash hands often — and stay home when they are sick.
The Burke County Health Department said it is encouraging anyone 16 and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination this week, can go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties to schedule an appointment. If you have trouble with scheduling or you do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator.
Vaccine locations
In addition to the health department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, vaccines can be administered by:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (828-874-2119); Morganton ((828) 437-3141); or online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353. morgantondrug.com.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton—Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese—Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel—Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton—Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring—Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health—Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
Outbreaks, clusters
The Department of Health and Human Services every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, the department has said.
The latest outbreak list released Tuesday for Burke includes:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College remained at a total of 144 cases, with 87 residents and 57 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remained at a total of 17 cases, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility has had two deaths since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center added one case of a staff member for a total of 205 cases, with 39 residents and 166 staff members infected since the first case was reported.