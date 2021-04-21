Cooper: Restrictions could be lifted by June 1

Gov. Roy Cooper said majority of COVID-19 restrictions, including those on mass gatherings, could be lifted by June 1.

He said that in addition to lifting mass gathering restrictions, mandatory social distancing and other capacity restrictions also could be lifted.

But more people need to be vaccinated against the virus.

During a briefing Wednesday, Cooper said the goal is to get two-thirds of the population 16 and older at least one vaccination. He said hitting the goal could even mean lifting the mask mandate.

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said.

The vaccine is available, free and no insurance is needed, state officials said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said that half of the adult population in the state has received a COVID-19 vaccination. Cooper said vaccinations are key to the state getting back to normal.

In Burke County, 20,505 people (22.7% of the population) have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while another 24,930 people (27.6% of the population) have been partially vaccinated in the county, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.