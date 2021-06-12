Cooper to keep virus measures until August

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed an executive order that keeps some COVID-19 measures in place through the end of July.
Cooper said a State of Emergency remains in effect as North Carolina emerges from the pandemic, along with other measures including state evictions prohibitions, unemployment insurance flexibility and requiring masks in places such as health care and child care facilities, schools and public transportation, according to a release from his office.
A State of Emergency gives North Carolina easier access to federal funding including FEMA Public Assistance reimbursements, and schools can follow uniform safety guidance under the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, the release said.
The State of Emergency also allows regulatory flexibility for the NC Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of people authorized to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests and for the movement of COVID-19 patients in rehab and other facilities, it said.
Health officials are still encouraging anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because while cases have dramatically declined in the count and state, the virus is still around.
The Burke County Health Department reported 18 new cases of the virus on Friday for a total of 10,330 cases, up from 10,312 cases Monday. The county COVID-19 dashboard Friday showed 128 active cases with four people hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported a total of 165 deaths since the first case was reported in Burke on March 24, 2020.
Of the four Burke County residents hospitalized, two are in the intensive care unit at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard shows the health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital has 12 patients.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 425 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 1.6% and 535 people currently hospitalized due to the virus on Friday. The state has reported 13,265 deaths since the virus entered the state last year.
As for vaccinations against COVID-19, half of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated and 54% are partially vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state is offering incentives for people to get vaccinated against the virus, including four $1 million cash drawings and college tuition drawings.
In Burke County, 33% of the adult population (30,013 people) is fully vaccinated, while 36% of the population (32,421 people) is partially vaccinated.
A vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 18 for first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Valdese Weavers, according to information from the health department. This clinic will be drive-thru, and appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
- CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
- Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
- Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
- Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
- East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
- Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
- Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
- Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
- Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
- Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
- High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
- High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
- Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
- Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Burke County was up by three since Friday, and by 16 in the last week. The new cases brought the county’s total up to 10,312 cases Monday.
On the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 97 active cases of the virus were listed with three people hospitalized for the virus.
Statewide, 359 new cases were reported Monday with a daily percent positive rate of 2.7%, with 12,199 total deaths and 546 people hospitalized, the Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
Outbreaks on the list released Friday for Burke includes:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College’s total remains at 150 cases, with 87 residents and 63 staff members who have been infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care saw its total number of cases remain at four, with two residents and two staff members infected.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center saw its total remain at 206 cases, with 39 residents and 167 staff members infected since the first case was reported.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties.
