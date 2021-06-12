Cooper to keep virus measures until August

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed an executive order that keeps some COVID-19 measures in place through the end of July.

Cooper said a State of Emergency remains in effect as North Carolina emerges from the pandemic, along with other measures including state evictions prohibitions, unemployment insurance flexibility and requiring masks in places such as health care and child care facilities, schools and public transportation, according to a release from his office.

A State of Emergency gives North Carolina easier access to federal funding including FEMA Public Assistance reimbursements, and schools can follow uniform safety guidance under the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, the release said.

The State of Emergency also allows regulatory flexibility for the NC Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of people authorized to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests and for the movement of COVID-19 patients in rehab and other facilities, it said.

Health officials are still encouraging anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because while cases have dramatically declined in the count and state, the virus is still around.