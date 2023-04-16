For six decades, I dreaded Sunday night. Why? As Sunday night ebbed in and the hands of the living room clock moved toward bedtime, panic set in, especially during my middle school years. It wasn’t an all-out panic, but there was a knot in the pit of my stomach because the weekend was over, and a dreaded Monday morning was inevitable. Fun and freedom would be lost for five days, and some type of responsibility would replace them whether it be school classes, work, travel, or anything else that took me out of the comfort of my home to face the world.

Now this wasn’t confined to Long Island where I grew up because Sunday anxiety was always present, even as far away as West Africa during my Peace Corps days when Sunday night would signal an early 6 a.m. rise the next morning for work and the hot African sun.

I often wondered what this feeling of doom was and why it followed me into adulthood like a shadow. I finally got my answer when I began to follow articles on what is called the “Sunday Scaries.” I took comfort in knowing I wasn’t alone and that the feeling in the pit of my stomach was officially a form of anticipatory anxiety experienced by many.

According to The New York Times, “It is Sunday afternoon, sometime past 3 o’clock. The weekend hourglass is spilling its treasure ... unmistakably, there is company.” That company? The Sunday Scaries. It involves nervousness and dread about something that hasn’t happened yet: the week ahead. Symptoms, according to www.healthline.com, include a queasy stomach, some sign of restlessness, irritability and, in general, a vague sense of unease. Despite its name, the Sunday Scaries can pop up any day of the week, depending on one’s schedule, but mine was always on a Sunday.

While scientific research has yet to explore the Sunday Scaries, an informal 2018 survey conducted by LinkedIn suggests this feeling is very common. Among the 1,017 adults surveyed, 80% said they experienced Sunday night anxiety.

Often, you can trace these feelings back to a single cause, i.e., grade school when Mom waved goodbye as you boarded a school bus filled with kids you didn’t know. Then on to middle school when Dad and I watched “Sea Hunt,” right after “Gunsmoke,” and Sunday night was officially over and it was time for bed.

As the years progressed, Sunday worry turned to Chemistry, my least favorite class in high school and the first class of the day. My teacher spared no mercy when he called on me and asked what the formula was for some compound and my mind naturally went blank.

As all our years progress, days get busier and aside from going to work on a heavily packed roadway and struggling to arrive on time, responsibilities increase and involve running errands, figuring out what to make for dinner, emptying the dishwasher, making time to finish a dog-eared book, exercising, and socializing via the telephone in the “old days” and on social media today.

In the end, it generally boils down to one inconvenient truth: Two days off doesn’t always cut it. When anxiety centers around a task or project you need to handle, it generally doesn’t go away until you’ve resolved that problem. That might be tough if you can’t handle work issues over the weekend.

If you’re overwhelmed by the number of things you need to get done, the articles suggest making a list of things weighing heavily on your mind and dividing them into three categories: things you must do, things that can wait, and things someone can help you with. Set the list aside somewhere safe. If anxiety pops back up, remind yourself you’ve done everything you can — and then gently return your thoughts to enjoying the moment.

Another suggestion to relieve anxiety is to practice self-compassion. I’m so guilty of this and faced it a few weekends ago. I had planned to clean out my closet on Saturday, pack up all the clothes I hadn’t touched for a couple of years for a trip to Goodwill, and I was halfway through when I realized that the latest edition of “Love After Lockup” was streaming on Prime and I quickly closed the closet door and flicked on the TV.

That was the end of my closet chore on Saturday as there was also a movie I wanted to catch, and by Sunday morning, the guilt set in on my lack of productivity. I was a bit cranky and unable to get much enjoyment in the afternoon because the Sunday Scaries were looming as usual.

As the article suggests, what I should have done is focus on what I did do. At least half the closet was tidy, and the clothes would be there next Saturday for another attempt. In other words, be kind to yourself and put feelings of guilt on the back burner.

Even though the coming week may hit you with anxiety, make Sunday night enjoyable and don’t leave the worst chores until the end of the weekend. You might try doing a few chores and errands during the week to free up some time on Sunday. Dedicate Sunday to relaxing activities only and plan a special treat for yourself on Sunday evening, like ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant or taking a long bubble bath.

Another suggestion: make Mondays a special occasion. Schedule things you look forward to, like a video call with distant friends, and log off the computer and social media on Sunday. In other words, making a habit of prioritizing relaxation during your free time can help reduce Sunday stress and better equip you to face the demands of your week.

You also might want to check out www.sunday-scaries.com, which offers a podcast to delve further into the subject.

Now that I’m halfway retired, Sunday Scaries no longer haunt me, and I tend to greet Monday with a smile. However, Tuesdays are beginning to bother me, so this may be just another chapter in an ever-changing life.