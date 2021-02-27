Copper Penny Grill opening spot on Lake Hickory

RHODHISS — One of Rutherford County’s worst-kept secrets is spilling into Burke, too.

The Copper Penny Grill, which has locations in Forest City and Rutherfordton, recently announced it will open a third spot on the Lake Hickory waterfront in Rhodhiss, a revelation that co-owner Shelly Gref said reached more than 80,000 people on Facebook with no boosting.

“We looked at that location over a year ago,” Gref said. “We really wanted to find something on the lake. It finally came available and COVID, I think, is finally starting to end. So, we figured that now was the best time for us. (Having two established locations) gives us a lot of confidence (to open a third). We employee, roughly, about 100 people.

“We feel great about it. It’s going to be the same menu as our other two locations. We like that consistency. There will be some additional specials at the Lake Hickory location, and we will be open on Sundays at that location just because, of course, being on the water, that makes sense.”

As for the items on that menu, Gref describes the Copper Penny as an American grill.