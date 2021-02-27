Copper Penny Grill opening spot on Lake Hickory

RHODHISS — One of Rutherford County’s worst-kept secrets is spilling into Burke, too.
The Copper Penny Grill, which has locations in Forest City and Rutherfordton, recently announced it will open a third spot on the Lake Hickory waterfront in Rhodhiss, a revelation that co-owner Shelly Gref said reached more than 80,000 people on Facebook with no boosting.
“We looked at that location over a year ago,” Gref said. “We really wanted to find something on the lake. It finally came available and COVID, I think, is finally starting to end. So, we figured that now was the best time for us. (Having two established locations) gives us a lot of confidence (to open a third). We employee, roughly, about 100 people.
“We feel great about it. It’s going to be the same menu as our other two locations. We like that consistency. There will be some additional specials at the Lake Hickory location, and we will be open on Sundays at that location just because, of course, being on the water, that makes sense.”
As for the items on that menu, Gref describes the Copper Penny as an American grill.
Some of the notables include The Big Penny, an 18-ounce seasoned ribeye steak topped with house-made onion strings, cheddar jack cheese and bacon; the Copper Penny Signature Burger, which comes with cheddar cheese, onion strings and a Cajun ranch dressing drizzle; and the Rutherford Salad, which is mixed greens tossed with walnuts, raisins, red onions, blue cheese crumbles and a raspberry vinaigrette.
“We’re good food and good people,” Gref said. “We’re a local’s place. We’re what we like to think people seek out when they’re traveling through town. My husband, (Paul), and I are very involved in the business. We’re at both locations daily. And we plan on being at all three locations daily. We only have a 45-minute drive, and then, of course, we have an apartment there, as well.”
Copper Penny’s flagship Forest City location opened on Main Street in 2015, Gref said. At the time that store opened, there were no restaurants on Main that stayed open past 6 p.m., she said. But now, Gref describes Copper Penny as part of what is a vibrant downtown Forest City.
“Forest City is happening,” Gref said. “We were voted North Carolina Main Street Champions, small business of the year recognition and things like that. And we really wanted to expand, so somebody approached us about expanding into Rutherfordton. That store has now been open 2 ½ years. That’s the old public works building, so it’s a warehouse that has been converted into a restaurant.”
With operations going smoothly at those two locations, the water was always the next step. The building Copper Penny is going into at 101 Catawba Ave. is the former home of George’s Lakeside and Lakeside 67 Pizza, both of which Gref described as successful before various circumstances led to both closing.
“The location that we’ve got definitely fits the bill we’re looking for,” Gref said.
Successes at the Forest City and Rutherford locations and building excitement over the Rhodhiss spot are driving the Copper Penny’s outlook to new heights ahead of a late-July or early-August opening on the lake. That includes future lake customers scouting out the existing restaurants.
“We’re very fortunate with a lot of support,” Gref said. “It’s been amazing, and so many folks from Lake Hickory have been coming over here just in the past week to both of our locations to just see us and check us out. I think everybody wants to get out and get back to some normalcy.
“What could be better than waterfront dining?”
Once it opens, the Rhodhiss Copper Penny Grill will feature 20-25 beers on draught, a new waterfront bar, garage doors on the lower level, a 12-boat slip for water access and live music a couple days per week.
For more information on Copper Penny Grill, visit copperpennygrill.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
