Cops start foundation to assist local LEOs in need

Law enforcement officers often say they’re part of a brotherhood. That’s something local cops are bolstering with a foundation set to help their fellow officers through financial hardships they may face.
Morganton Department of Public Safety Officers Eric Connor and Tony Paterno along with Capt. Jason Whisnant spearheaded the Burke County Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation. The nonprofit will serve as a support system for Burke County officers when they’re injured or going through financial hardships, like when an immediate family member suffers from some kind of illness.
“Back in 2019, there were several officers, not only with Morganton but with the county and some other agencies, that had been injured,” Paterno said. “There were not really any assistance relief funds here in Burke County for those officers.”
When an officer is injured in the line of duty, Whisnant said the public responds wanting to help.
“That’s one of the sentiments that sort of bled into what these guys are wanting to do with LEAF,” Whisnant said. “The community has really been a driver of what we’re doing with this.”
Scott Smith, agency manager at Morganton Farm Bureau, said his office had been contacted by law enforcement before the pandemic when an officer was injured to help raise money for the officer’s family.
“We ended up putting together a barbecue fundraiser for this officer and raised several thousand dollars in one day,” Smith said. “I went back to the law enforcement agency and said: ‘Let’s be a little bit more proactive next time; let’s try to maybe create a fund that we can build some money in every year. That way, when this happens, there’s some money already available.’”
COVID-19 put that idea on hold, but when two deputies in Watauga County were killed in April in a mass shooting, ideas for the foundation came to the forefront again.
“This has kind of been a pet project of Farm Bureau’s because we want to help the local law enforcement agencies,” Smith said. “We know that there are needs out there, and needs that are not getting met by with their current benefit package.”
The foundation’s first fundraising event, a golf tournament, is Oct. 13 at Silver Creek Golf Club.
It’ll be $400 per team or $100 per person to register. There are eight presenting sponsorships available for the tournament for $750, and unlimited opportunities for supporting sponsorships for $250.
Anyone interested in registering for the golf tournament can contact Seth Gullet at seth.gullet@ncfbins.com. All of the money raised from the tournament will go directly to Burke LEAF.
Smith said the foundation hopes to make the golf tournament an annual staple in its fundraising efforts. The ultimate goal is to have one major fundraising event each quarter.
Some of the other ideas floating around include a “Tour de Burke” bicycle ride from one end of the county to the other, and a formal event to honor an officer of the year, likely from multiple departments in the county, along with other notable members of the community.
For the officers coordinating Burke LEAF, it’s all about helping out their fellow officers.
“We’re family,” Connor said. “You spend half your time here. I can honestly say I spend more time with the people on my shift than I do with my family just because of the way that the schedule works out, so they become you’re family.
“When you’re family’s injured, you want to help them and make sure that they have what they need, help with this hardship that they’ve experienced.”
Checks and money orders can be made out to Burke LEAF and mailed to the foundation, attention Scott Smith, at 100 Dixie Blvd., Morganton, NC 28655. Visit facebook.com/BURKELEAFNC to learn more, or email burkeleafnc@gmail.com.
