Cops start foundation to assist local LEOs in need

“We ended up putting together a barbecue fundraiser for this officer and raised several thousand dollars in one day,” Smith said. “I went back to the law enforcement agency and said: ‘Let’s be a little bit more proactive next time; let’s try to maybe create a fund that we can build some money in every year. That way, when this happens, there’s some money already available.’”

COVID-19 put that idea on hold, but when two deputies in Watauga County were killed in April in a mass shooting, ideas for the foundation came to the forefront again.

“This has kind of been a pet project of Farm Bureau’s because we want to help the local law enforcement agencies,” Smith said. “We know that there are needs out there, and needs that are not getting met by with their current benefit package.”

The foundation’s first fundraising event, a golf tournament, is Oct. 13 at Silver Creek Golf Club.

It’ll be $400 per team or $100 per person to register. There are eight presenting sponsorships available for the tournament for $750, and unlimited opportunities for supporting sponsorships for $250.