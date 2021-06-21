CORRECTION: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

Editor's note: This story was corrected around 4 p.m. Monday after county health officials confirmed they sent out the wrong press release.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Burke County on Monday.

The county reported a total of 10,372 cases, up from 10,362 cases reported Friday, according to Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.

Across the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday 238 new cases with 458 hospitalizations, 13,368 deaths and a 2.4% daily percent positive rate.

Fifty-five percent of the state’s adult population has been at least partially vaccinated, and 52% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, NCDHHS reported.

In Burke County, NCDHHS reported 32,898 residents who have been at least partially vaccinated, or 36% of the county’s population, while 30,936 residents, or 34%, have been fully vaccinated.

The county health department is encouraging anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine locations

Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include: