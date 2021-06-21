 Skip to main content
CORRECTION: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke
CORRECTION: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke

covid test tube glove hand molecules
Editor's note: This story was corrected around 4 p.m. Monday after county health officials confirmed they sent out the wrong press release.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Burke County on Monday.

The county reported a total of 10,372 cases, up from 10,362 cases reported Friday, according to Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.

Across the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday 238 new cases with 458 hospitalizations, 13,368 deaths and a 2.4% daily percent positive rate.

Fifty-five percent of the state’s adult population has been at least partially vaccinated, and 52% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, NCDHHS reported.

In Burke County, NCDHHS reported 32,898 residents who have been at least partially vaccinated, or 36% of the county’s population, while 30,936 residents, or 34%, have been fully vaccinated.

The county health department is encouraging anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June because of regulatory and other hurdles, officials said as they announced new plans Monday for sharing the shots globally.

Vaccine locations

Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:

  • Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
  • CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
  • Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
  • Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
  • Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
  • East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
  • Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
  • Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
  • Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
  • Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
  • Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
  • Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
  • High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
  • High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
  • Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
  • Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only

To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

