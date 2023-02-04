Each year, the Social Security Administration approves a cost-of-living adjustment for recipients of Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income. Due to inflation, payments can increase by 8.7% this year. It’s a significant increase – the highest COLA approved in more than 40 years – and scammers are taking advantage.

How the scam works

Scammers contact you by phone, text or email. This “Social Security Administration representative” claims you must apply for your cost-of-living increase. They might ask you to visit a website, send information via text or email or speak with them on the phone to get the benefit. The scammer will ask you to verify your identity by sharing personal details, such as your full name, address or Social Security number. They may even ask for your bank account information, claiming that the representative will deposit the extra money directly into your account.