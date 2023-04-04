The Morganton City Council approved budget amendments to assuage the rising costs of water and wastewater treatment.

City Manager Sally Sandy said Monday night’s budget amendments was the first time in her 30 years she’s had to approach the council for an amendment of that kind.

She said the price of bleach has gone up from 96 cents per gallon to $1.76 cents per gallon. Phosphate has gone from 95 cents per pound to $1.13 per pound. Lab equipment prices have gone up 15-20%, she said.

City staff could come before the council again for another budget amendment before the end of the fiscal year in June, Sandy said.

“Everyone is experiencing, in your personal life, your business life, all of your lives, increases in cost, difficulty getting things. Normally in a year, we save this kind of stuff and we sort of cleanup budget at the end of the year. First time in 30 years that I’ve had to bring to you, mid-year, a cost in chemicals in water and sewer plants.”

Sandy said towns and cities across the area are experiencing the same thing.

Also on the agenda Monday was a pair of pedestrian-related items.

Council members voted to approve a resolution voicing support for pedestrian changes around the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics and North Carolina School for the Deaf.

Improvements, which were suggested after the Western Piedmont Council of Government conducted a walk audit of campus, would be covered by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. No local match is required, but the state asked for a resolution of support because of the cost of the project.

The project would see improvements made to the intersection of Burkemont Avenue (U.S. 64) and West Fleming Drive (U.S. 70), Burkemont Avenue and Conley Street/Community College Drive, West Fleming Drive and Catalyst Way (NCSD) and West Fleming Drive at Morganton Heights Shopping Center.

Improvements would feature high-visibility crosswalks, improved ramps for accessibility, a new crosswalk for a stretch of Burkemont Avenue and some new pedestrian signalization.

Walking right along, the council also approved a contract for a sidewalk connector on Caldwell Street.

The contract, which went to Little Mountain Builders of Maiden, is worth $87,087 and will see sidewalk added to the 200-block of Caldwell Street, between Bouchelle and Jefferson Streets.

Council members also held two closed sessions Monday night, but no action was taken after the closed sessions.