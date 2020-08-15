Council approves loan for Courthouse Square project

A project that has been in the works for the city of Morganton for years got one step closer to fruition Thursday night.
The Morganton City Council at a special meeting unanimously approved a contract with Truist Bank to finance no more than $2,788,358 over the course of 15 years at a 1.93 percent interest rate.
A public hearing was held on the topic of the financing, but only positive things were said.
Keith Suttles, who said he was a former business owner in the city of Morganton, said while he knew some people were against the project, he thinks it will be a great thing for the city’s downtown.
“Being a past business owner here, right across from the courthouse there where the Friday night shows always helped with business there Friday nights and when we had those special events, it was always an increase in business there just because of what was going on at the courthouse,” Suttles said. “But I’ve also seen some of the things that were wrong with the old courthouse square. The wall around the exterior is tumbling. I’ve seen people standing on those rocks and the whole thing fall over, so I think anything we do to it is definitely going to be an improvement.”
In the past, some of those who have said they were against the courthouse square renovation said their stance was largely because the project would see the old jailhouse that used to house the Burke Arts Council torn down.
Suttles said, after a story published in the Aug. 9 edition of The News Herald, he saw that the current structure looks nothing like the original jailhouse.
“It nowhere near resembles what it was when it was built in 1913 … as far as historical significance, it really doesn’t look like what the building did back in the day it was built,” he said. “I’ve actually worked in that building and the people that think it can be retrofitted or something done to it, I can assure you, it cannot be done. The walls were built to keep people in and they’re not built to run piping or anything else through to make that building any better than what it is.”
He said he thought it would be a great project.
“Morganton’s not only going to be the envy of western North Carolina, I think we’re probably going to be the envy of town’s this size across the southeast,” he said.
Two other people spoke up during the hearing with thoughts that echoed Suttles'.
While the council approved the loan, it still has to get approved by the Local Government Commission. City Manager Sally Sandy said at the council’s regular meeting in August that she hopes to bring it before the LGC at their September meeting.
“It’s going to be a nice front door to our community,” Sandy said.
The council also approved an amendment to its lease agreement with Burke County for the courthouse square.
The original lease said that the county and city would split the costs of any repairs or maintenance to the square’s rock wall if the total cost exceeded $5,000 in any budget year.
Budget repairs to the wall for this project were estimated at $75,000, and the county requested that their contribution to the repairs associated with the renovation of the square be limited.
After negotiations with the city, the county indicated it would reimburse $15,000 toward repairs of the wall for the renovation project.
The council, which will meet for its next regular meeting Sept. 14, ended the night with a warm welcome back for Mayor Ronnie Thompson who missed the Aug. 3 meeting because he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
