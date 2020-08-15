Council approves loan for Courthouse Square project

A project that has been in the works for the city of Morganton for years got one step closer to fruition Thursday night.

The Morganton City Council at a special meeting unanimously approved a contract with Truist Bank to finance no more than $2,788,358 over the course of 15 years at a 1.93 percent interest rate.

A public hearing was held on the topic of the financing, but only positive things were said.

Keith Suttles, who said he was a former business owner in the city of Morganton, said while he knew some people were against the project, he thinks it will be a great thing for the city’s downtown.

“Being a past business owner here, right across from the courthouse there where the Friday night shows always helped with business there Friday nights and when we had those special events, it was always an increase in business there just because of what was going on at the courthouse,” Suttles said. “But I’ve also seen some of the things that were wrong with the old courthouse square. The wall around the exterior is tumbling. I’ve seen people standing on those rocks and the whole thing fall over, so I think anything we do to it is definitely going to be an improvement.”