Council looks to better future as pandemic continues

Johnson said the commission felt it was best to add the four positions to the HRC to allow for better representation of different segments of the community.

“One of the things we’ve heard a lot lately about the Human Relations Commission is that it’s the best-kept secret in Morganton, and we are working assiduously, I might say, to make sure people know we are here to find out what the issues are in the city and look at ways we can improve our community,” Johnson said. “We are working on that.”

The commission can be reached at hrc@ci.morganton.nc.us to share issues and concerns.

Members of the public are welcome to attend HRC meetings. The commission will resume meeting face-to-face at Mountain View Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Johnson said the HRC would appreciate people letting them know that they plan to attend so the commission can make the appropriate adjustments for COVID-19.

In other news, those who have enjoyed the city’s parklets and streatery will get to enjoy them a little longer.

Council members voted Monday night to extend the city’s temporary outdoor guidelines allowing for the streatery at the corner of King and West Union streets, as well as the parklets in downtown parking spaces near eateries.