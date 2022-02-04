Council to meet with public about public safety building

Since then, council members and town staff have consulted with civil engineers, structural engineers and architects to gather professional opinions detailing the possibilities of repairing the current facility, constructing a new public safety building and the logistics of each, according to information from the town.

The reason for the horizontal cracks in the current building appears to be that the roof is pushing the top of the walls away from the center of the building, structural engineer C. Michael Alberto III wrote in a report in 2018. The expansion and contraction is to blame for the vertical cracks in the building. He said the cracks may have formed from shrinkage of the masonry immediately after completion of the wall at the time of original construction. The lack of vertical expansion and contraction joints in the building added to the vertical cracking effect, Alberto has said.

Metal wall ties that connected two additions to the 1920s center structure have been rusting and expanding over time, pushing the brick mortar out, officials said.

The town council and staff have discussed repairing the building verses building a new one.