Council to meet with public about public safety building

VALDESE — Valdese Town Council members have been talking and weighing what to do about the town’s public safety building for four years.
It appears they are closer to figuring it out, having purchased property for a new fire and police building on Pineburr Avenue. However, the council has not made a final decision to move forward with building a new facility.
On Feb. 15, the council will hold an information session for the public on plans for the building. The session will start at 6 p.m. at the auditorium of the Old Rock School on Main Street.
The meeting will include presentations from architects, structural engineers and consultants to explain current building issues and possible solutions, according to information from the town. Plans for how the town will finance solutions also will be presented.
The meeting also will include time for a question-and-answer session.
The council decided to hold the session to inform residents of the structural challenges the current facility on Faet Street faces, along with the thorough study that has been conducted to outline future possibilities of repair or new construction, according to the town.
Extreme cold weather in January 2018 caused the walls of the 40-plus-year-old building to crack and its existing cracks to get bigger.
Since then, council members and town staff have consulted with civil engineers, structural engineers and architects to gather professional opinions detailing the possibilities of repairing the current facility, constructing a new public safety building and the logistics of each, according to information from the town.
The reason for the horizontal cracks in the current building appears to be that the roof is pushing the top of the walls away from the center of the building, structural engineer C. Michael Alberto III wrote in a report in 2018. The expansion and contraction is to blame for the vertical cracks in the building. He said the cracks may have formed from shrinkage of the masonry immediately after completion of the wall at the time of original construction. The lack of vertical expansion and contraction joints in the building added to the vertical cracking effect, Alberto has said.
Metal wall ties that connected two additions to the 1920s center structure have been rusting and expanding over time, pushing the brick mortar out, officials said.
The town council and staff have discussed repairing the building verses building a new one.
The town recently said information is circulating about possible service and program funding cuts to financially support the debt service payments for a new building. But the town said there are no plans or a need to cut services or program funding to pay for it.
The town said the agenda for the information session along with presentations, financial information and frequently asked questions will all be made available to the public by 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at townofvaldese.com.
Town residents are encouraged to contact Town Manager Seth Eckard, Fire Chief Greg Stafford or Police Chief Jack Moss with questions regarding the information.
A project timeline and documentation also can be found at townofavaldese.com. The public is invited to tour the public safety building by calling the Valdese Police Department at 828-879-2102 or Valdese Fire Department at 828-879-2103.