Council votes to build new fire/police facility

VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council has started the process to build a new public safety building that will house both the fire and police departments.
On Monday night, the council voted 3-2 to authorize an architect to develop construction documents for a new facility, advertise for construction bids and staff to develop alternative bids that would reduce the size and cost of the proposed facility. Council members Keith Ogle and Andy Thompson voted against the measure. Valdese town officials have vowed that property taxes will not be raised nor services cut to either renovate or build a new facility.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, residents spoke for and against building new. Some wanted to see the town renovate the current public safety building, which is located on Faet Street. Others said the fire and police employees need a new safe, efficient building.
Council Member Paul Mears said he and his wife revisited the current building on Monday to get a fresh look at it. He said as they were leaving, his wife said, “Not acceptable. It borders on appalling.”
Extreme cold weather in January of 2018 caused new cracks in the walls and the existing cracks got bigger.
Mears said he’s gone back and forth on the issue multiple times, likening it to studying for a final exam.
“The building, folks, is unacceptable,” Mears said. “As an insurance agent, half the building is uninsurable. The police department side is really uninsurable. The walls are cracking, they’re bowing out. I know we’ve talked about putting the helix screws in there. I’m afraid if we do that the walls would crumble.”
Mears said he was leaning toward renovating the building but now believes renovating it would be nuts because it’s too old. The original part of the building was constructed in the late 1920s, with two other sections added in the mid-1970s.
Mears asked whether there would be any guarantee if the council decided on renovations. Marty Beal, an architect with CBSA in Hickory, told Mears a standard warranty on repairs is one year, and any extension on the warranty would have to be purchased.
The estimate to construct a new building is $7,048,050. But town officials have said an actual cost won’t be known until bids are received on the project. The estimate includes everything, including furnishings, officials said.
The size of the proposed building is 24,500 square feet. Ogle questioned the need for it to be that large.
Part of the motion made by Council Member Frances Hildebran on Monday night was to develop alternate bids that would reduce the size and cost of the proposed facility.
After the meeting, Town Manager Seth Eckard said some changes could reduce the cost by around $1 million, including cutting out the proposed training room, sally port, rock façade and outside patio.
The town would seek a United States Department of Agriculture 40-year loan to pay for a new facility. At a 2.25% interest rate, the yearly payment to build new has been estimated at $269,076.
Eckard has previously said the yearly payment would come from several sources, including $100,000 from profits from the ABC store, $100,000 from existing property tax revenue and $69,000 would come from existing sales tax revenue.
The town council purchased the former Alba Waldensian Mill property on Pineburr Avenue in March for $98,132, which includes 14 acres and a parking lot across the street, to build a new fire and police building. On Monday, Eckard said he was supposed to have a meeting with a developer who was interested in developing the former mill building.