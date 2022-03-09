Council votes to build new fire/police facility

“The building, folks, is unacceptable,” Mears said. “As an insurance agent, half the building is uninsurable. The police department side is really uninsurable. The walls are cracking, they’re bowing out. I know we’ve talked about putting the helix screws in there. I’m afraid if we do that the walls would crumble.”

Mears said he was leaning toward renovating the building but now believes renovating it would be nuts because it’s too old. The original part of the building was constructed in the late 1920s, with two other sections added in the mid-1970s.

Mears asked whether there would be any guarantee if the council decided on renovations. Marty Beal, an architect with CBSA in Hickory, told Mears a standard warranty on repairs is one year, and any extension on the warranty would have to be purchased.

The estimate to construct a new building is $7,048,050. But town officials have said an actual cost won’t be known until bids are received on the project. The estimate includes everything, including furnishings, officials said.

The size of the proposed building is 24,500 square feet. Ogle questioned the need for it to be that large.