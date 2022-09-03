Counseling available for Medicare enrollees

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The open enrollment period provides current Medicare beneficiaries with an opportunity each year to select a new prescription drug plan that best suits their medication needs for the upcoming year.

The North Carolina Seniors Health Insurance Information Program is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare and Medicare cost savings programs. The Burke County Senior Centers in Morganton and Hildebran serve as SHIIP counseling sites.

Due to COVID-19 recommendations, assistance will be provided by telephone, Zoom, or via in-person appointments as needed. Burke County Senior Services will schedule counseling appointments.

Seniors who would like to make an appointment will need to visit one of the senior centers to complete an appointment request form. The Burke County Senior Center is located at 501 N. Green St. in Morganton. The East Burke Senior Center is located at 202 S. Center St. in Hildebran. Appointments will be limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, beginning Oct. 15, Medicare recipients can call the main SHIIP hotline at 855-408-1212 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors also may visit www.ncshiip.com or www.medicare.gov.

Changes to Medicare coverage must be made by Dec. 7 to guarantee coverage to begin without interruption on Jan. 1.

For more information, contact the Burke County Senior Center in Morganton at 828-430-4147.