Country artist John Berry to perform in Morganton

A Grammy-winning singer songwriter and platinum-selling country music artist will be making a stop in Morganton on his 2022 Christmas tour.

John Berry, whose song “Your Love Amazes Me” hit No. 1 on the country charts in 1994, will be performing at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center in Morganton on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The show will start at 7 p.m. and there will be a VIP experience before the performance.

Berry told The News Herald the show will be divided into two parts. During the first portion of the show, Berry will revisit his days as a chart-topping country music star who, including “Your Love Amazes Me,” had six top-five country hits in the ‘90s.

Since then, Berry has traveled a different road, moving away from major labels but still releasing albums, including five more holiday records. The second half of the show will feature a host of holiday favorites, reflecting his love of the Christmas season that has led him to release six holiday albums over the course of his career.

“I hope folks will come and bring their families,” he said. “I’ll share my heart about all my songs and share how much Christmas means to me and tell stories of Christmas in our home and different things around these songs.”

After the show, Berry said he will make a point to spend time in the lobby with his fans to show his appreciation for their support.

“I’ll be the last one to leave,” he said. “I just learned a long time ago that there’s something worse than signing autographs for people and that’s nobody wanting one, so if people want to visit with me and they want me to sign an autograph or take a picture with me, I’m in. I appreciate it very much.”

During the concert, Berry will also play some songs from his newest release, “Find My Joy.” Released in March, the album is a collection of six traditional hymns and four “new songs of faith,” which he said takes a new direction compared with anything he has done in the past.

“This new album, ‘Find My Joy,’ is a complete departure from any of the hit stuff I’ve done over the years,” he said. “I always wanted something that was an extension of my Christmas music — beautiful music, and we did everything we could to make it more beautiful.”

It was a record he has wanted to make for a long time, but never got around to. After a successful battle with throat cancer in 2019 which required 35 treatments combined of radiation and chemotherapy, he decided it was time to take on the new challenge.

“I learned a lot about myself; I learned a lot about my spirituality,” he said about his bout with cancer. “It also gave me an opportunity to record a record with a grateful heart to my God who was gracious enough to see me through this and reassure me I wasn’t walking through it all by myself … and to restore my voice — and here I am, doing my 26th annual Christmas tour.”

These annual Christmas shows have become one of the highlights of Berry’s career. He said he loves being able to visit different places, share his music and love of the holiday season and interact with his fans. In one of his fondest memories, three years ago in Macon, Georgia, a young man proposed to a young woman who had attended his Christmas concert every year since her childhood.

“It’s a real gift, and I’m blessed to have these opportunities with so many folks,” he said.

John Berry will be performing at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.45 plus sales tax, the first three rows are $56.46 plus sales tax and are available at https://tinyurl.com/ytx2trrt. A VIP Experience can be added to any ticket for an additional $28.94 plus sales tax. The CoMMA Box Office cannot assist with ticket transactions for this event.