‘Country Summer’ shopping coming to Double C

Summertime and shopping will converge as Morganton’s Double C Wedding and Event Venue plays host to a “Country Summer” event organized by Foothills Market Days this weekend.

FMD owner and promoter Carlee Price said the market event will be held this Saturday and Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The event will feature 30-plus indoor small business vendors of items described as handcrafted, vintage, boutique, unique, jewelry, children’s clothing, farmhouse décor, tasty treats, personalized items, men’s gifts, candles, beauty care and more.

There also will be live music, a food truck, selections from Lenoir’s Twisted Vine Winery and cool treats from Pelican’s SnoBalls of Morganton.

“We are an upscale market that features vendors from across the state,” Price said. “It’s a fun shopping weekend. I’m very excited to have a market in our community for everybody in Morganton and surrounding areas to be able to come and take part in and explore our small businesses and vendors.”

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at a discount by visiting bit.ly/2TYsLmX. For those who buy tickets at the gate, the cost will be $5 on Saturday and $3 on Sunday. Children ages 12 and younger will get in free both days.

