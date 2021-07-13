‘Country Summer’ shopping coming to Double C

Summertime and shopping will converge as Morganton’s Double C Wedding and Event Venue plays host to a “Country Summer” event organized by Foothills Market Days this weekend.
FMD owner and promoter Carlee Price said the market event will be held this Saturday and Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The event will feature 30-plus indoor small business vendors of items described as handcrafted, vintage, boutique, unique, jewelry, children’s clothing, farmhouse décor, tasty treats, personalized items, men’s gifts, candles, beauty care and more.
There also will be live music, a food truck, selections from Lenoir’s Twisted Vine Winery and cool treats from Pelican’s SnoBalls of Morganton.
“We are an upscale market that features vendors from across the state,” Price said. “It’s a fun shopping weekend. I’m very excited to have a market in our community for everybody in Morganton and surrounding areas to be able to come and take part in and explore our small businesses and vendors.”
Tickets can be purchased online in advance at a discount by visiting bit.ly/2TYsLmX. For those who buy tickets at the gate, the cost will be $5 on Saturday and $3 on Sunday. Children ages 12 and younger will get in free both days.
Additionally, the first 25 pre-purchased ticketholders in line both Saturday and Sunday will receive free Foothills Market Days swag bags holding goodies, coupons and gifts, Price said.
The Country Summertime market won’t be the last of the season for Foothills Market Days and Double C, either. A Christmas market is being planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-28. Tickets for the Christmas-themed event will go on sale in September, Price said.
That event will run 3-8 p.m. that Black Friday for an early-access VIP day, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It again will feature 30-plus vendors selling unique gifts, clothing, handcrafted treasures, art, jewelry, tasty treats, home décor and more. There also will be live music, horse and carriage rides and food trucks, according to the FMD website.
Additionally, there will be appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about Foothills Market Days, visit foothillsmarketdays.com — which also has a registration form for Christmas market vendors — or go to the business’ Facebook page.
Double C sits on 300 acres with views of Table Rock, Grandfather Mountain, green pastures and a five-acre pond. It is located at 4800 Pax Hill Road in the Chesterfield community.
For more information, go to ccacres.com or check out the venue’s Facebook page.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.