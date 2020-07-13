County adds 33 cases, 966 total recoveries

Burke County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, drawing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,232 cases.

But of those 1,232 cases, 966 people have recovered, according to the county health department’s Monday media briefing. That’s 78 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in Burke County.

Information posted on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website said that 32 offenders at Foothills Correctional Institute have been tested for COVID-19. Thirteen people tested positive for the virus, while 19 tested negative.

At the Burke Confinement in Response to Violation facility, all 75 of the offenders who were tested for COVID-19 tested negative, the NCDPS website said.

Cases across the state also were on the rise Monday.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases grew to 87,528 Monday, with 1,510 people dead and 1,040 people in the hospital, according to the state’s daily COVID-19 update.

In the county, there have been 91 hospitalizations with eight people currently hospitalized, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county has reported 21 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

At least 11,536 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, the website said.

Public health officials are asking the public to follow the governor’s executive order mandating masks.

“All residents are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when you cannot physically distance yourself more than 6 feet away from others,” the Monday media briefing said.