County adds 33 cases, 966 total recoveries

Burke County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, drawing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,232 cases.
But of those 1,232 cases, 966 people have recovered, according to the county health department’s Monday media briefing. That’s 78 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in Burke County.
Information posted on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website said that 32 offenders at Foothills Correctional Institute have been tested for COVID-19. Thirteen people tested positive for the virus, while 19 tested negative.
At the Burke Confinement in Response to Violation facility, all 75 of the offenders who were tested for COVID-19 tested negative, the NCDPS website said.
Cases across the state also were on the rise Monday.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases grew to 87,528 Monday, with 1,510 people dead and 1,040 people in the hospital, according to the state’s daily COVID-19 update.
In the county, there have been 91 hospitalizations with eight people currently hospitalized, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county has reported 21 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.
At least 11,536 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, the website said.
Public health officials are asking the public to follow the governor’s executive order mandating masks.
“All residents are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when you cannot physically distance yourself more than 6 feet away from others,” the Monday media briefing said.
They also suggest anyone who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should wait four to seven days before they get tested for the virus so the test will be more accurate.
Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168. The line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but any calls made after hours, on weekends or on holidays will be returned once staff is available.
Chrissy Murphy can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.