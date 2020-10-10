County adds 43 COVID-19 cases over two days

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center also reported two new cases in staff members, bringing the total number of cases up to 38 with 10 residents and 28 staff members testing positive for the virus. No deaths related to the virus have been reported at JIRDC.

Local health officials continue to urge the public to stay home when they are sick.

In an all capital letter message that has been in recent media briefings, the county health department urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, and ultimately to keep the state on track with reopening.

“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”

It takes about two days to get test results back, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Across the state, cases of COVID-19 continued to climb.