County adds 52 cases of COVID-19

Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance enforcing the face covering and maximum capacity requirements.

Law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals, and violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also recently launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus’ spread in Burke County.

“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a release about the campaign. “The theme of our campaign is ‘Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask.’ It’s to everyone’s advantage to consistently practice this simple, critical behavior that truly makes a major difference. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands and keep at least 6 feet away from other people.”

People should also remember to wash their hands and wait 6 feet away from others as the battle against COVID-19 continues.