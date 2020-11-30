County adds 52 cases of COVID-19

Burke County added 52 cases of COVID-19 to its total Monday.
The new cases brought the total to 4,244, up from 4,192 cases Sunday, according to media briefings from the Burke County Health Department.
There also were 18 people hospitalized Monday, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The number of active cases in the county continues to go up, with 848 active cases and 3,309 recoveries reported on the dashboard Monday afternoon.
The dashboard lags behind daily media briefings.
Across the state, numbers also continue to rise.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 364,512 cases with 5,261 deaths, 1,966 hospitalizations and a 9.5% daily positive rate, according to the NCDHHS website. Of the total cases, 315,979 are presumed to be recovered.
State and local health officials continue to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s newest executive order requires masks in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, the county’s media briefing said. For outdoor settings, face coverings are required if people can’t stay 6-feet away from each other.
Face coverings also are required when at gyms and fitness facilities while exercising. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking, the media briefing said in its summary of Cooper’s executive order.
Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance enforcing the face covering and maximum capacity requirements.
Law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals, and violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also recently launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus’ spread in Burke County.
“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a release about the campaign. “The theme of our campaign is ‘Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask.’ It’s to everyone’s advantage to consistently practice this simple, critical behavior that truly makes a major difference. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands and keep at least 6 feet away from other people.”
People should also remember to wash their hands and wait 6 feet away from others as the battle against COVID-19 continues.
The county health department also is asking people to get a flu shot, saying it is important to reduce the number of flu cases in Burke, along with COVID-19.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
