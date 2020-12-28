County adds nearly 100 cases since Saturday

Holiday gatherings might be tempting, but health officials continue to urge caution when hosting or attending gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to gather only with people who live with you, the county’s media briefing said.

If gatherings do happen, they should be small, and adhere to gathering requirements of no more than 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other.

Even those who have tested negative from the virus should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor themselves for symptoms, the media briefing said.

Keep in mind that face coverings are mandatory anytime you are gathering indoors with people who do not live with you, per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.

For more information on gathering and traveling during the holidays, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.

The modified stay-at-home order also requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses, personal care businesses and most retail stores must close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.

For questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.