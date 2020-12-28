County adds nearly 100 cases since Saturday

Burke County on Monday logged another 92 cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 5,823 cases Sunday and 5,885 cases Monday, up from 5,793 cases on Saturday, according to media briefings from the health department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard still reported the same totals that were listed Saturday. The dashboard will not be updated Thursday or Friday.
Across the state, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
The state reported a total of 520,716 cases, with a 14.7% daily percent positive rate, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.
Statewide, there have been 6,561 deaths from the virus, and 3,192 people were hospitalized with it Monday, NCDHHS reported.
In Burke County, the health department will not be conducting any COVID-19 testing until Jan. 4 since the state labs and the reference lab used for COVID-19 testing all will be closed for some time for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The department will continue to receive reports from other labs, provide media briefings and complete contact tracing throughout the holiday period.
Those who need to get tested for COVID-19 should call ahead to testing sites to make sure they are open and able to take COVID-19 tests due to holiday office, pharmacy and lab closures. A full list of testing sites can be found at https://bit.ly/3mPEtbK.
Holiday gatherings might be tempting, but health officials continue to urge caution when hosting or attending gatherings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to gather only with people who live with you, the county’s media briefing said.
If gatherings do happen, they should be small, and adhere to gathering requirements of no more than 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other.
Even those who have tested negative from the virus should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor themselves for symptoms, the media briefing said.
Keep in mind that face coverings are mandatory anytime you are gathering indoors with people who do not live with you, per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
For more information on gathering and traveling during the holidays, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
The modified stay-at-home order also requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses, personal care businesses and most retail stores must close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
