County board approves land purchases

It’s back to the drawing board for county commissioners after the purchase of property for a new EMS base fell through.
On Tuesday night, the Burke County Board of Commissioners approved purchasing 1.62 acres at 3152 NC 18 South in Morganton for $295,000, and appropriate up to an additional $30,000 for due diligence. The money for the property would come from the county’s fund balance. The property, which is currently owned by Morganton Savings Bank, has a value of $297,297, according to county land records.
The property will be used for a new EMS Base No.1.
In October, commissioners agreed to purchase property off Bethel Road for the new base but that purchase didn’t pan out, officials said.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the property off Bethel Road fell through because of a Duke Energy right-of-way. He said the remainder of the property that is not in the right-of-way isn’t enough for the county to build an EMS base on for the county’s intended purpose.
The new EMS base would replace the current Station No. 1, which is located behind UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton. County officials have said the station in that location has served its usefulness. Traffic and ambulances have grown since the base was built in the early 1970s, officials have said.
In October, Jason Black, director of Burke County Emergency Medical Services said by the time an ambulance leaves the current Station No. 1, it takes three to four minutes to get to the hospital exit/entrance on South Sterling Street.
From the proposed new location, county officials say an ambulance can be on Interstate 40 in a minute.
EMS Base No. 1 serves an area that includes from Drexel to Lowe’s Home Improvement and the U.S. 64 area, Black said in October.
The proposed new station would be built with room to hold six ambulances and include a training room, as well as bathrooms and sleeping quarters. Steen said EMS also wants to move its administrative staff from their current location at 200 Avery Ave. to the new Station No. 1.
And the county is getting some help to build the new base.
The state’s new two-year budget includes $650,000 in 2021-22 for the construction of a new EMS station.
What the new base will cost to construct is currently unknown. Some cost considerations are current inflation as well as the availability of construction contractors, Steen said. He said county staff won’t know the cost until the project goes out for bids sometime in 2022. He said the county will likely see the $650,000 from the state budget around the first quarter of 2022.
County commissioners also voted Tuesday to purchase a quarter-acre of property at 1410 Harris Whisnant Road in Morganton for $5,000, with up to $3,500 for due diligence for things such as surveying the property. The property value of the vacant land is listed as $4,050, according to county land records.
The property would be used for parking for Fonta Flora Trail. It would have room for 13 regular parking spaces and one handicap space, according to county documents.