County board approves land purchases

In October, Jason Black, director of Burke County Emergency Medical Services said by the time an ambulance leaves the current Station No. 1, it takes three to four minutes to get to the hospital exit/entrance on South Sterling Street.

From the proposed new location, county officials say an ambulance can be on Interstate 40 in a minute.

EMS Base No. 1 serves an area that includes from Drexel to Lowe’s Home Improvement and the U.S. 64 area, Black said in October.

The proposed new station would be built with room to hold six ambulances and include a training room, as well as bathrooms and sleeping quarters. Steen said EMS also wants to move its administrative staff from their current location at 200 Avery Ave. to the new Station No. 1.

And the county is getting some help to build the new base.

The state’s new two-year budget includes $650,000 in 2021-22 for the construction of a new EMS station.