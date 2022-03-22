County board says no to using ARPA funds for broadband

Burke County commissioners shot down using the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for broadband expansion in the area.

Some counties in North Carolina have approved using the funds for broadband expansion but Burke County Board of Commissioners members say the county has more pressing things that it needs to use the money on. The county received around $17 million in ARPA funds, with about $2 million of that already earmarked for projects, county officials said.

But the board agreed last week not to use the county’s federal ARPA funds for expansion, as there is state money already allocated for broadband expansion.

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that appropriated $350 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the GREAT Grant program. That state grant program allows for each county in the state to receive up to $8 million for broadband expansion into unserved areas.

The counties don’t actually receive the money. The GREAT grants is a competitive program that provides funding to private broadband providers, the N.C. Department of Information Technology said.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen told commissioners that because of proprietary restrictions of the private companies, they are not allowed to have a great deal of information to make a clear decision on awarding the ARPA funds for broadband expansion. The two private companies mentioned during the meeting was Spectrum and CenturyLink.

Board Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell said private companies that provide broadband services already have been able to apply for GREAT grants to expand the service to unserved areas in the county. Each of the state grants could be as much as $4 million. Carswell said there have been interest from the companies to expand their services in Burke County.

Commissioners agreed to write a letter of support for the applications from the companies but without any county ARPA money used.

During its budget retreat earlier this year, the board discussed the possibility of using county ARPA funds to address facility needs for social services and the health department. Commissioners haven’t made any decisions yet on how the remainder of its ARPA funds will be used.