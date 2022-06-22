County board votes to buy land for EMS base

Burke County officials are hoping the third time is the charm in finding a new home for an EMS station.

After coming out of closed session on June 16, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted 3-1, with Commissioner Maynard Taylor opposing, to purchase a 4.1-acre tract at 2689 DAV Avenue in Morganton for a new EMS Station No. 1. Commissioner Wayne Abele was absent from the meeting.

Commissioners held a special-called meeting June 16 for its pre-agenda meeting after the board failed to have a quorum of members at its June 7 pre-agenda meeting. The five member-board has to have three members at a meeting to have a quorum.

In addition to the $100,000 price of the property, the board motion appropriates spending up to $20,000 for due diligence for things such as a survey, environmental audit and soil testing.

Larry Fann currently owns the property, which is part of a larger 16.25-acre tract, according to county records. That 16.25-acre tract is valued at $61,361, according to land records.

The vacant property is just off N.C. 18 South, land records show.

This is the third time the board has voted to purchase land for EMS Station No. 1.

Just before Christmas, commissioners approved purchasing 1.62 acres at 3152 N.C. 18 South in Morganton for $295,000, and appropriated up to an additional $30,000 for due diligence.

But Steen said it turns out the property, which had an old gas station on it, wasn’t big enough for the base.

Before that, in October, commissioners agreed to purchase property off Bethel Road for the new base, but that purchase didn’t pan out, officials said.

Steen later said the property off Bethel Road fell through because of a Duke Energy right-of-way. He said the remainder of the property that was not in the right-of-way wasn’t enough for the county to build an EMS base.

The new EMS base would replace the current Station No. 1, which is behind UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton. County officials have said that station has served its usefulness. Traffic and ambulances have grown since the base was built in the early 1970s, officials have said.

EMS Base No. 1 serves an area that includes from Drexel to Lowe’s Home Improvement and the U.S. 64 area, according to EMS officials.

The proposed new station would be built with room to hold six ambulances and include a training room, as well as bathrooms and sleeping quarters. Steen has previously said EMS also wants to move its administrative staff from its current location at 200 Avery Ave. to the new Station No. 1.

He said at the meeting that when building a new EMS station, the county is looking to get at least 50 years of use out of it.

After the land purchase, the next step would be requests for qualifications for architectural services, he said.

Steen said it’s too early to determine the square footage of the building or whether it will be a bricks and mortar one or a metal building.