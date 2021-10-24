County buys land for new EMS base in Morganton

Burke County is looking to replace its EMS base that currently sits behind UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton.
And on Tuesday, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to buy 2.5 acres of property at 1438 Bethel Road, Morganton, for a new EMS Base No.1. The commissioners agreed to pay $265,000 for the property. The board also agreed to use $25,000 for a due diligence survey of the property. The total of $290,000 will come out of the county’s fund balance.
The property sits just off the westbound Interstate 40 Exit 106 ramps. The current owner is American Real Estate Investment in Eatonton, Ga., who bought the land in December 2000 for $375,000, according to Burke County land records.
Land records show the property is valued at $246,054. Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the county is getting the property for less than 10% over the tax value. He said the owners were originally asking $329,900 for it.
In its current location, it appears EMS Station No. 1 has served its usefulness. Traffic and ambulances have grown since the base was built in the early 1970s.
Steen said the new property is in a good location to serve the residents that EMS Base No. 1 serves. That area includes from Drexel to Lowe’s Home Improvement and the U.S. 64 area, said Jason Black, director of Burke County Emergency Medical Services.
Steen said the new location will create quicker response times and less traffic headaches. He said ambulances can be on Interstate 40 within probably 30 seconds from that location.
Black said by the time an ambulance leaves the current Station No. 1, it takes three to four minutes to get to the hospital exit/entrance on South Sterling Street.
“Jason (Black) has said that over the years, as more pedestrians and vehicle traffic comes in it’s definitely grown more difficult to get through there. And I think the hospital may be starting some construction on an addition in the near future that maybe would even pose a greater problem,” Steen said.
Steen said the building is outdated and was built for different-sized ambulances than are used now. He said the county is looking at the opportunity to provide better service and also provide a better place for department equipment and, most especially, staff members.
Black said the bay doors of the facility are no longer of adequate size for current ambulances, saying they are within inches on all sides, including the top, when they back them into the facility.
Requirements for things such as showers have taken up a lot of room and sleeping quarters are inadequate for the number of crews they have now, Black said. Station No. 1 currently has three ambulances based there, he said.
“It’s just years of use, the building needs a lot of upgrades and a lot of repairs and would be extremely costly to repair or do those renovations,” Black said.
Also this week, commissioners approved a local match for a $500,000 state building reuse grant that’s being submitted for a local company that plans to expand.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said the 5% local match required for the grant would be $25,000.
Wood said he has been working with the company for six years to find it a new home. The company, which has the code name of Project T2, plans to create at least 30 new jobs, he told commissioners.
In other business, the board of commissioners:
Approved its consent agenda, which included appropriating $35,000 of fund balance to update a needs assessment, conduct a survey of the property for a new animal shelter and prepare the preliminary designs for it.
Commissioners voted in August to spend $35,000 to buy 2.5 acres from Burke County Public Schools on Kirksey Drive for a new shelter. That land will be added to adjacent property the county owns to build a shelter, according to county officials.
The consent agenda also included using $35,000 of fund balance for development of a convenience center site plan on U.S. 70 in Connelly Springs and to appropriate $25,000 of Water/Sewer Funds for the design of a water/sewer maintenance facility. The idea is to move the county’s Hildebran business office for water and sewer to the location, as well as the water/sewer maintenance department, Steen said.