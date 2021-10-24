County buys land for new EMS base in Morganton

Steen said the new location will create quicker response times and less traffic headaches. He said ambulances can be on Interstate 40 within probably 30 seconds from that location.

Black said by the time an ambulance leaves the current Station No. 1, it takes three to four minutes to get to the hospital exit/entrance on South Sterling Street.

“Jason (Black) has said that over the years, as more pedestrians and vehicle traffic comes in it’s definitely grown more difficult to get through there. And I think the hospital may be starting some construction on an addition in the near future that maybe would even pose a greater problem,” Steen said.

Steen said the building is outdated and was built for different-sized ambulances than are used now. He said the county is looking at the opportunity to provide better service and also provide a better place for department equipment and, most especially, staff members.

Black said the bay doors of the facility are no longer of adequate size for current ambulances, saying they are within inches on all sides, including the top, when they back them into the facility.