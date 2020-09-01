County cases on the rise, state to enter Phase 2.5 late Friday

Burke County reported 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported total positive cases of the virus at 2,052 Tuesday, up from 2,021 Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Monday evening, showed that of the cases reported, 1,760 people who have tested positive in the county have recovered. It also showed that eight people were hospitalized due to the virus, and the county has previously reported 35 deaths associated with it.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the Health Department, said the large increase in numbers is partly due to workers and residents at three long-term care facilities. She said they account for 16 of the new cases reported Tuesday.
Local health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three W's: wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently.
Health Department officials also issued a warning ahead of the Labor Day holiday. While the day traditionally is a time for people to get together, the department warned against having parties and gathering in large groups (more than 10 indoors and more than 25 outdoors) for Labor Day. Those types of gatherings are where a large portion of the county’s close contact cases of COVID-19 have been coming from over the last month.
“We encourage residents not to gather in groups on or at the lake, people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless you can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently,” the Health Department briefing Tuesday said. “These activities could cause another spike in cases within the county.”
In addition to the county, positive cases of the virus across the state also increased Tuesday.
The state reported a total of 169,424 cases Tuesday, up from 167,313 Monday. The state reported 145,884 of the positive cases are presumed recovered as of Monday.
Deaths associated with the virus also increased in the state on Tuesday to 2,741, up from 2,702 Monday. The state also reported 946 across North Carolina are hospitalized due to the virus.
Restrictions eased
Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a news conference Tuesday that he is moving the state into Phase 2.5 starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Under the new phase, mass gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors; playgrounds will be allowed to open; museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity; and gyms can open at 30% capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks will have to remain closed. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants has been extended until Oct. 11.
“We’re encouraged, but cautious,” Cooper said. “Stability isn’t victory. The forest isn’t as thick, but we’re not out of the woods.”
Restrictions might be easing, but state health officials still are encouraging people to follow the three W's.
“Moving forward doesn’t mean letting up,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Those who are tested for the virus also are reminded to stay at home until they get the result back. The average turnaround time to receive test results is two days, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Concerned about COVID-19?
